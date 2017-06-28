'Cash me ousside' girl faces trial on juvenile charges today

9:30 a.m. Update: Danielle Bregoli pleaded guilty to charges of grand theft, grand theft auto, possession of marijuana and filing a false report Wednesday morning in Delray Beach, Florida, court.

She will likely be sentenced for the crimes at a hearing July 22.

In three separate occasions last year, Bregoli is accused of stealing her mother’s purse, stealing her mother’s car and calling the police to falsely report her mother was on heroin, according to the State Attorney’s Office.

On May 26, 2016, Bregoli called the police to report a domestic battery involving her mother, and accused her of using drugs after spreading powdered sugar on a bathroom counter and describing it as heroin to police, according to the State Attorney’s Office.

This year, Bregoli was found in a car with marijuana, the State Attorney’s Office reports.

Two additional charges against Bregoli were dismissed Wednesday.

Bregoli, her mother Barbara Ann Bregoli and attorney Scott Richardson declined to comment following the hearing.

Robert Shalhoub, a West Palm Beach-based attorney hired by Bregoli’s father Ira Peskowitz, asked Judge Lou Delgado to impose a “no-internet” condition on Bregoli, pending her next court hearing.

“I’m reluctant to do that,” Delgado said before denying the request.

The decision was disappointing to Peskowitz, he said outside the courtroom.

“She posts 24-7,” Peskowitz said following the hearing. “It’s controlled by an alleged management team that promotes absurd behavior for a 14-year-old child.”

Bregoli, thrust into fame after a short appearance on Dr. Phil last year, is “being exploited for her horrific, disgusting behavior” at a young age, said Peskowitz, who is in the middle of a contentious custody battle over Bergoli.

A custody hearing will be scheduled within the next two to three weeks, Shalhoub said.

﻿Original story: Danielle Bregoli, the Boynton Beach, Florida, teenager who became an internet celebrity for the phrase “Cash me ousside," will try to keep herself out of juvenile jail as she heads to court Wednesday for a trial on five charges.

Bregoli, 14, pleaded not guilty last month to four charges of theft and a charge of filing a false police report.

They mostly include acts allegedly committed against her mother, Barbara Ann Bregoli, before the two appeared on the daytime talk show “Dr. Phil” last year.

Danielle challenged audience members to a fight with the phrase “Cash me ousside, how bow dat?” Video clips of the threat soon made her the subject of internet memes and built her an Instagram following that as of Wednesday neared 10 million.

Since her newfound stardom, the 14-year-old has moved to Hollywood and is reportedly shopping a reality television show. She’s also encountered more controversy, getting kicked off of a Spirit Airlines flight with her mother after an alleged confrontation with another woman and becoming the subject of a recent lawsuit by a woman who said someone in Danielle’s entourage broke her nose in an attack outside a Lake Worth restaurant in February.

Danielle is also the center of a looming custody battle between her mother and her father, Ira Peskowitz, who has said he believes the girl’s mother and her Hollywood agents are exploiting her.