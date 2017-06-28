'Cash me ousside' girl faces trial on juvenile charges today

Danielle Bregoli, the Boynton Beach, Florida, teenager who became an internet celebrity for the phrase “Cash me ousside," will try to keep herself out of juvenile jail as she heads to court Wednesday for a trial on five charges.

Bregoli, 14, pleaded not guilty last month to four charges of theft and a charge of charge of filing a false police report.

They mostly include acts allegedly committed against her mother, Barbara Ann Bregoli, before the two appeared on the daytime talk show “Dr. Phil” last year.

Danielle challenged audience members to a fight with the phrase “Cash me ousside, how bow dat?” Video clips of the threat soon made her the subject of internet memes and built her an Instagram following that as of Wednesday neared 10 million.

Since her newfound stardom, the 14-year-old has moved to Hollywood and is reportedly shopping a reality television show. She’s also encountered more controversy, getting kicked off of a Spirit Airlines flight with her mother after an alleged confrontation with another woman and becoming the subject of a recent lawsuit by a woman who said someone in Danielle’s entourage broke her nose in an attack outside a Lake Worth restaurant in February.

Danielle is also the center of a looming custody battle between her mother and her father, Ira Peskowitz, who has said he believes the girl’s mother and her Hollywood agents are exploiting her.