Listen Live
clear-day Created with Sketch.
72°
H 91°
L 64°

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

clear-day Created with Sketch.
72°
Clear
H 91° L 64°
  • clear-day Created with Sketch.
    72°
    Current Conditions
    Sunny. H 91° L 64°
  • clear-day Created with Sketch.
    82°
    Evening
    Sunny. H 91° L 64°
  • clear-day Created with Sketch.
    65°
    Morning
    Sunny. H 92° L 65°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest newscast

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest traffic report

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest forecast

00:00 | 00:00

National
Casey Anthony: Who is celebrity private detective that she lives with?
Close

Casey Anthony: Who is celebrity private detective that she lives with?

Casey Anthony Fast Facts

Casey Anthony: Who is celebrity private detective that she lives with?

By: Palm Beach Post

Editor’s Note: Casey Anthony continues to make news living in Palm Beach County. This year, she’s spoken publicly for the first time about her trial on charges of killing her 2-year-old, of which she was acquitted.

RELATED: Casey Anthony ‘bored out of her mind’ in Palm Beach County

She’s been spotted at an anti-Trump rally and a popular pub in north county.

RELATED: Casey Anthony spotted at north county’s Brass Ring Pub

In nearly every story, there is a mention that she lives in the home of private detective Pat McKenna, for whom she works and who was a consultant on her trial.

Close

Casey Anthony: Who is celebrity private detective that she lives with?

RELATED: Casey Anthony holds baby at a Florida restaurant

In 2011, after her acquittal, McKenna told the Palm Beach Post: “Yeah, she’s a liar. Yeah, she’s disturbed. She may be a very disturbed young woman, but she ain’t no murderer. She loved that baby. I think the jury saw that this kid didn’t commit first-degree murder.”

So, who is McKenna? He’s probably the most famous gumshoe in Palm Beach County. If there’s a big name trial, be it national or local, from O.J. Simpson to William Kennedy Smith to John Goodman, McKenna’s been involved. In 1995, former Post staff writer Mary Jane Fine wrote an in-depth profile of McKenna when he was catapulted into the national spotlight during the O.J. Simpson trial. Here is her story:

MEET THE WEST PALM PRIVATE EYE WHO HELPED SPRING O.J.

The phone rings. It’s Patrick McKenna, calling from L.A. on his cellular phone. But, wait a minute, his accountant is on the other line so he’ll have to call back. Which he does, as promised, only to be interrupted again by a woman with a psychiatric history who is mightily upset that he won’t return her frequent calls. So what else is new?

For McKenna - known to most of the TV-watching world as the private eye who unearthed the Fuhrman tapes during the O.J. Simpson trial - the job isn’t over even when the job is over.

“My life keeps changin’ every minute,” he says, sounding almost pleased. “Packing. Logistic crap. A snafu with UPS.”

McKenna was supposed to fly home to West Palm Beach last Tuesday, see, but after 19 months out West, chatting up hundreds of people and chasing down thousands of leads, it takes some doing. For starters, he’s got 500 bankers’ boxes full of files - on O.J.’s white Bronco, on O.J.’s trip to Chicago, on O.J.’s shoes, you name it - and they’ve all got to be readied for shipping. It’s a good bet, after all, that Simpson’s lawyers will need this stuff again, given that their client still faces three wrongful-death civil trials in the brutal murder of his wife Nicole and her friend, Ronald Goldman.

McKenna finally got home, courtesy of the red-eye from L.A., Saturday morning. And now, “in my own little disorganized way,” he can lay his mitts on any tidbit of evidence he’s collected during this past year-and-a-half of craziness.

What matters now is getting home, getting back to normal.

“I missed a whole year of my kids’ lives,” he says, referring to Patrick Jr., 11, and Meghan, 17, who live with their mother, Tammy, McKenna’s ex-wife. “It was tough for me.”

Which is not to say, however, that if the opportunity arose again, he’d turn it down. McKenna is, always has been, probably always will be, a workaholic.

The call that catapulted him into the middle of media history came from another detective on the case on June 15, 1994, just two days after the infamous double slaying was discovered. One of McKenna’s best buddies, Dan LaPointe, drove him to the airport - destination, Chicago.

“I bear-hugged him,” recalls LaPointe, an investigator with the Palm Beach County public defender’s office, of the airport farewell. “I said, ‘I can only surmise it’s gonna be quite a ride ahead of you.’ ”

Indeed. It was in Chicago that McKenna followed O.J. Simpson’s trail and came to believe in his innocence. The former football great, he concluded, simply hadn’t behaved like a guilty man. The passing of time - during which McKenna averaged 12-hour days, seven days a week - failed to change his mind. “If (Simpson) told me now that he did it, I’d wanna know how,” he says, insisting that the oft-mentioned time line could not have encompassed the double murder.

Captain of the ship

At the time McKenna was recruited to work for the defense team, he was struggling financially. (He declines to discuss his Simpson-related earnings, except to say that he was paid by the week, not by the hour.) Although a typical year means 50 to 100 cases and a $100,000 gross income, he describes his work as “cost-intensive” with expenses that range from buying computer information to copying court records to parking fees.

“At the end of the year I say to myself, ‘How is it that I work this hard and I don’t have money for Christmas?’ ” McKenna laments. “It seems like I’m always peeling off a $20 bill.”

Not even the occasional high-profile case - William Kennedy Smith’s, for example, during which McKenna retraced Patty Bowman’s footsteps on the night she alleged she was raped - can keep a guy solvent forever. The former Marine had been limping along for 16 years or so, having evolved into a private eye after stints as a probation officer and an investigator with the public defender’s office. The latter, which involved looking into defendants’ backgrounds to write sentencing recommendations, convinced him to make detective work his future.

And, long hours and unpredictable income aside, it’s a switch he has never regretted. While his simplest jobs involve routine records checking, such as the driving history of a potential employee who will be using a company vehicle, the complexity of other cases is limitless. Once, for example, he flew to Panama “to find a lawyer named Pepe to sign a document” for clients seeking to dismantle a corporation. His credit cards expired while he was there, a situation compounded by laws prohibiting the wiring of money into the drug-plagued country.

But McKenna seems to thrive on such adventures.

“I’m captain of my own ship,” he says, then amends the statement. “Canoe, I mean. I can’t imagine going to a 9-to-5 job.”

Eventually, however, the hours and frequent out-of-town jobs caught up with the private eye’s private life.

“He was so caught up in his work, he didn’t realize there were problems at home,” says Tammy McKenna, who divorced him five years ago on their 17th wedding anniversary. But, she adds, “He’s a great person, and I wish him the best.”

Both are proud of the close friendship they have maintained. When McKenna needed someone to type up his voluminous notes from Chicago, he asked Tammy. “I was just very paranoid about things leaking,” he says, “and I needed someone I trust.”

Trust is a word that comes up often when McKenna’s friends and associates talk about him: “A great guy,” they say. And, “You gotta meet him.” And, “He’d do anything for a friend.”

He treats acquaintances and strangers pretty well, too, his friends say.

One tells how he once stripped down to his skivvies, lending his suit to a defendant who had only prison blues for a court appearance. Another recalls McKenna giving away two $35 Rolling Stones tickets so a couple of strangers he met in the Orange Bowl parking lot could groove on a Steel Wheels concert. And then there’s the time he chauffeured a bare-chested John F. Kennedy Jr. from beach to gym during the date-rape trial of his cousin, Willie Smith - including a detour so a couple of friends could meet the handsome heartthrob.

Gift of gab helps

Patrick James McKenna was born Sept. 16, 1948, the eldest of Joseph and Joan McKenna’s brood of 10. (The family dining room in Calumet City, Ill., a South Side suburb some 30 miles outside Chicago, was “the size of a bowling alley.”)

Apart from the detective books he devoured as a kid, his family hadn’t a clue about his future career.

“He’s like his father” when it comes to keeping secrets, says his mother, Joan, now widowed. “I’ve gone through this whole (Simpson) trial, and all I know is what I read in the paper.”

Careerwise, McKenna didn’t have much of a clue himself, it seems. After returning from Vietnam, he enrolled at Southern Illinois University, where he eventually earned a bachelor’s degree in administration of justice, a master’s in corrections.

His subsequent genius as a detective, say lawyers who have hired him, is twofold: his indefatigable persistence and his gift of gab.

“He keeps going until he gets what you need,” says defense attorney Richard Lubin, who has hired McKenna dozens of times. “He keeps going and going and going. Like the Energizer battery.”

Adds Palm Beach County defense attorney John Tierney, “One of his talents is his ability to talk to people, from the CEO of a Fortune 500 company or a poor man in the ghetto. He’s great at getting somebody in a bar to drink whiskey and tell us what we want to know.”

Tapes were biggest coup

McKenna was able to tell O.J. Simpson’s defense team what they wanted to know without ever raising a glass.

The tip came unbidden, in an anonymous phone call. The caller mentioned a client who knew a woman named Laura, and Laura had some tapes that the defense team should hear. The woman was Laura McKinny, an aspiring screenwriter in North Carolina who had taped hours of interviews with Mark Fuhrman - interviews in which Fuhrman spewed venomous, racially explosive invective. Obtaining the tapes took persuasion and time, but the outcome proved to be McKenna’s biggest coup: the revelation of Fuhrman’s alleged racism, which probably helped to acquit Simpson. Although McKenna now knows the identity of the anonymous caller, he predicts it will be years before he reveals it.

More immediately, McKenna anticipates settling back into his life - catching up with his kids, gabbing with his ex-wife and his girlfriend, Patty Hamilton (the two women are friends), hoisting a Bud or two with pals at Roxy’s.

It’s doubtful, however, that Pat McKenna will relax for long.

“In this business,” he says, “you’re only as good as your last inning pitch.”

Related

Pat McKenna, a private investigator, talks with John Goodman before his court trial in 2014. (Lannis Waters / The Palm Beach Post)
Close

Casey Anthony: Who is celebrity private detective that she lives with?

Photo Credit: Lannis Waters
Pat McKenna, a private investigator, talks with John Goodman before his court trial in 2014. (Lannis Waters / The Palm Beach Post)

Casey Anthony spotted holding baby at Florida restaurant

Casey Anthony spotted out drinking at Florida pub

Casey Anthony spotted at Florida anti-Trump rally

Did Casey Anthony do it? Probably, but not on purpose, trial judge says

Casey Anthony: 'I sleep pretty good at night' after acquittal in daughter's death
Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

The Latest Headlines You Need To Know

  • Suspect accused in gruesome killings of two doctors expected to be arraigned
    Suspect accused in gruesome killings of two doctors expected to be arraigned
    The man arrested in connection to the gruesome killings of two doctors inside their South Boston condo Friday night is expected to be arraigned on Monday. Sources told Boston 25 News that the engaged couple, Dr. Lina Bolanos and Dr. Richard Field, were found with their throats slit inside their 11th floor penthouse on Dorchester Avenue near the Broadway T stop. DOCTORS KILLED IN SOUTH BOSTON PENTHOUSE: What We Know The Boston Globe reports that Field texted a friend with a plea for help, and that police found the well-regarded doctors with their hands bound and a message of retribution written on the wall of the condo. Police arrested the suspect, Bampumim Teixeira, 30, of Chelsea, at the scene of the crime after being injured during a shootout with officers responding to reports of a man with a gun inside the building. Teixeira started firing his weapon when officers got to the condo door, police said. >> Read more trending news Teixeira spent the weekend in the hospital, and it’s unclear if he will be arraigned from his hospital bed or if he will appear in court. Police said Teixeira and his victims knew one another, but the nature of their relationship is unclear. The District Attorney's Office said Teixeira spent time in jail for robbing the same bank two years apart. The first case involved a note being passed demanding money at a Summer Street bank on June 30, 2016. The second, and earlier incident that went unsolved for nearly two years, involved an identical crime at the same bank on Aug. 24, 2014.  The District Attorney's Office said he admitted to being involved in the robberies during his July 14, 2016 arrest interview with the FBI Bank Robbery Task Force after he was identified in the 2016 case. No weapon was shown and no injuries were reported during either robbery. He was arraigned on the 2016 case the same day as his arrest, the District Attorney's Office said, and one month later on the 2014 case. He didn't post bail in either case and pleaded guilty on Sept. 15, 2016. He was sentenced to 364 days in jail with nine months to serve and the balance suspended for a three-year probationary term. Bolanos was a pediatric anesthesiologist at Mass. Eye and Ear. 'Dr. Bolanos was an outstanding pediatric anesthesiologist and a wonderful colleague in the prime of both her career and life. We will do all we can to support their families and our staff members who are processing this senseless tragedy and grieving an enormous loss,' said President & CEO of Mass. Eye and Ear John Fernandez. According to an online profile, Bolanos was a former fellow at Tufts Medical Center and a former resident at Brigham and Women’s Hospital. She also spent time at the Universite libre de Cali Faculty of Medicine Medical School and was medically licensed in Massachusetts and Texas. Her fiancé, Dr. Richard Field, was an anesthesiologist at North Shore Pain Management in Beverly. According to NSPM, Field “was instrumental in starting the interventional pain program at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute….[and] co-authored the most up-to-date book chapters on epidural anesthesia and radiofrequency lesioning for the treatment of pain.” Field had also served as an instructor in pain management and anesthesia at Harvard Medical School.
  • Boston doctors slain in penthouse: What we know now
    Boston doctors slain in penthouse: What we know now
    An engaged couple – both accomplished Massachusetts doctors – was killed in a chaotic attack Friday night that ended with police shooting and wounding a suspect in South Boston. Sources told WFXT that Dr. Lina Bolanos and Dr. Richard Field were found with their throats slashed in their penthouse apartment. Police say the anesthesiologists were killed by a 30-year-old man with a criminal history named Bampumim Teixeira. >> Watch the news report here What we know about the victims Bolanos was a pediatric anesthesiologist at Massachusetts Eye and Ear and was engaged to Field. 'Dr. Bolanos was an outstanding pediatric anesthesiologist and a wonderful colleague in the prime of both her career and life. We will do all we can to support their families and our staff members who are processing this senseless tragedy and grieving an enormous loss,' said President and CEO of Massachusetts Eye and Ear John Fernandez. According to an online profile, Bolanos was a former fellow at Tufts Medical Center and a former resident at Brigham and Women’s Hospital. >> For complete coverage, visit Boston25News.com She also spent time at the Universite libre de Cali Faculty of Medicine Medical School and was medically licensed in Massachusetts and Texas. Field was an anesthesiologist at North Shore Pain Management in Beverly. According to NSPM, Field “was instrumental in starting the interventional pain program at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute ... [and] co-authored the most up-to-date book chapters on epidural anesthesia and radiofrequency lesioning for the treatment of pain.” Field had also served as an instructor in pain management and anesthesia at Harvard Medical School. What we know about the suspect Teixeira was named Saturday as the prime suspect in the slayings of Bolanos and Field. Police say someone reported a man with a gun at the Macallen Building in South Boston around 8 p.m. Friday, and officers said they found Teixeira. According to police, he fired once before police shot and subdued him. Teixeira was then taken to a hospital. He has a criminal record and served time after pleading guilty to stealing from a bank on Summer Street twice – once in 2014 and again in 2016. In both instances, police say he passed a teller a note demanding money but never showed a weapon. >> Boston doctors found with throats slashed likely knew killer What we know about the crime Police told WFXT that the victims were found in the apartment on the top floor of the Macallen building after the shootout with Teixeira. A source said the victims had their throats slashed, but few details about the crime scene have been officially released. Both Bolanos and Field lived in the apartment. Police say the victims and Teixeira knew each other, though the nature of their relationship is not clear. >> Read more trending news Full statement from Massachusetts Eye and Ear 'I was privileged to know and work with Lina over the course of the last decade or so. We first met when she was a young researcher. It was a privilege to be one of her mentors. We have worked together since 2011, except for a short break when she moved to Texas for a few months. In that time, I watched her mature and blossom from a young medical school graduate to a fabulous experienced pediatric anesthesiologist. “Lina personified the ideal traits of a pediatric anesthesiologist, combining excellent skill with great compassion. She was warm and caring with both parents and the children she treated, creating a sense of calm even while managing the most stressful of cases. And she was the type of colleague that people were drawn to, with close personal friendships spanning the entire Mass. Eye and Ear community — people she worked with every day — from surgeons to nurses and administrative staff.  “Everyone at Massachusetts Eye and Ear really loved her. It is desperately hard for all of us to fathom that our friend who never failed to brighten our days is no longer with us.' – Statement of Sunil Eappen, M.D., Chief Medical Officer and Chief of Anesthesia at Massachusetts Eye and Ear
  • Would you stay for 18 innings?
    Would you stay for 18 innings?
    Baseball fans got their moneys worth at this game. The Yankees beat the Cubs 5-4 early this morning in the major leagues longest running game interleague game in MLB history.  During the game the Yankees Anthony Rizzo absorbed the pain of a 98 point six mile an hour fast ball. The winning run came in the 18th inning after six hours and five minutes of play, completing a three game sweep. By the end of the 18th inning, the teams had a combined 48 strikeouts.  Rizzo, a lefty slugger who crowds the plate led the league in getting hit - more than 30 times, in 2015.
  • Little girl tells ‘Donald Trump’ that he’s a ‘disgrace to the world’
    Little girl tells ‘Donald Trump’ that he’s a ‘disgrace to the world’
    Well, if anything can be considered ‘fake news,’ it’s this. (tweet) A 5-second clip of a little girl telling the president off is going viral on Twitter--mostly because people were fooled into thinking that it really was President Donald Trump.It’s not.In the video, the girl is seen telling ‘Trump’ that he’s a ‘disgrace to the world’ before snapping a photo of him.  Turns out it’s actually a Donald Trump impersonator named Anthony Atamanuik. He’s an actor who has made appearances on ‘30 Rock’, ‘Broad City,’ and currently stars as Trump in The President Show, according to Buzzfeed.While many viewers knew it wasn’t the real deal, thousands of others were a little too quick to share the clip and retweeted it believing that it really was the president. (tweet) (tweet) Of course in the longer version of the video, you’d be able to tell right away it wasn’t truly Trump...but it was a little too late. The short version has already been retweeted more than 145,000 times. (tweet)
  • 9-year-old girl bites attempted kidnapper at Titusville park
    9-year-old girl bites attempted kidnapper at Titusville park
    A little girl says she bit the hand of a man who tried to kidnap her at a Titusville park.   The attempted abduction happened at W.W. James Park in Titusville.   The 9-year-old girl says that she went to put a blanket back in her parents car when a man in a car pulled up next to her. He got out and asked her if she wanted a ride. The girl said he told her would buy her treats and candy from a store if she went with him and then he grabbed her wrist. She said she replied no and instinctively bit him.   'When I was little, my dad told me if anyone tried to hurt me or kidnap me, just try to hurt them back or really bite them because your teeth are one of the most powerful muscles,' the girl said.   The girl said she was able to break free and ran to her mother to report what happened.   “Be safe around strangers, because you never know if they can hurt you or not,” the girl told Eyewitness News.   The mother of the little girl told Eyewitness News that she was thankful her daughter was able to defend herself.   'She was able to stop this from being the worst day of my life as a parent,' the mother said to Eyewitness News.   The girl said the man was in a smaller convertible with a white stripes along its side. She described as the attempted kidnapper as a white man in his 50s or 60s with hazel eyes, a shaved spot on his head with gray hair on the sides and a crooked finger.  
More

Washington Insider

More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
News
Weather
Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Recent on-air advertisers
Cars at Autotrader
Rare America’s Newsfeed
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.