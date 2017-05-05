Casey Anthony spotted holding baby at Florida restaurant

Casey Anthony, who was acquitted in the death of her 2-year-old daughter in 2011, was photographed at a restaurant in Clearwater, Florida, holding a baby.

In exclusive pictures released by TMZ, Anthony can be seen having lunch and drinks with a friend while holding the 6-month-old.

The photos show Anthony smiling and playing with the infant. According to TMZ, the child is the grandson of an ex-NBC producer who “has gotten close to Anthony.”

Casey Anthony Photographed with Baby in Her Arms (PHOTO GALLERY) https://t.co/pX49WLZGhU — TMZ (@TMZ) May 5, 2017

Another picture posted by TMZ shows Anthony with the baby before her lunch outing. The pictures were taken in February by the baby’s mother, TMZ reported.

Anthony, now a Palm Beach County resident, was seen Monday afternoon at a Palm Beach County pub with a friend. She was shown in a photo on TMZ giving a thumbs-up sign outside The Brass Ring pub.

In a recent interview with The Associated Press, Anthony said she’s open to having another child.

Pool/Getty Images ORLANDO, FL - JULY 07: Casey Anthony smiles before the start of her sentencing hearing on charges of lying to a law enforcement officer at the Orange County Courthouse July 7, 2011 in Orlando, Florida. Anthony was acquitted of murder charges on July 5, 2011. (Photo by Joe Burbank-Pool/Getty Images)