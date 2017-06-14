Listen Live
National
Carrie Underwood's husband breaks his silence after a heartbreaking loss
Close

Carrie Underwood’s husband breaks his silence after a heartbreaking loss

Carrie Underwood’s husband breaks his silence after a heartbreaking loss
Photo Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Mike Fisher and Carrie Underwood (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

Carrie Underwood’s husband breaks his silence after a heartbreaking loss

By: Rare.us
Photo Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage

It was a hard loss that was felt by most of Nashville and Predators fans that live elsewhere across the country, but the agony of a Stanley Cup defeat was most felt by those players who left it all on the ice, not just in Sunday night's Game 6, but through the whole season.

>> Read more trending news

Gradually, we have heard from players on the NHL Nashville Predators team over the last few days, thanking the fans for their support and sharing their pride in their teammates. But it wasn't until June 14, a handful of days after the final game, that the team's captain shared his thoughts.

>> RELATED: Carrie Underwood tells Mike Fisher she’s “beyond proud” of him in this heartfelt note

Mike Fisher posted a beautiful photo of the team's home, Nashville's Bridgestone Arena, on his Instagram page and wrote a poignant message thanking the fans for an "unforgettable year." He also said, "You brought passion like the NHL has never seen before and made me so proud to wear the jersey. You guys made this experience the best year of my career and I can't thank you enough for the support and for the memories that I'll never forget."

While Mike, who is also married to Carrie Underwood, seemed to focus his message on this most recent hockey season, some of the readers seemed to interpret his words as a possible foreshadowing of a retirement announcement. That is largely speculation on their part, although "The Tennessean" hinted at the possibility when it reported that his current contract expires at the end of June.

>> RELATED: Carrie Underwood shares her pride for her hubby, Mike Fisher

Underwood has also been largely quiet on her social media pages, but after her busy tour and his stressful hockey season, we hope they're enjoying some much deserved time off.

