Canadian special forces claim record 2-mile sniper kill shot

An anonymous Canadian military source said one of their special forces snipers has shattered the world record for the longest confirmed kill shot at a distance of over 2 miles.

The source told Toronto’s Globe and Mail that a member of the Canadian “Joint Task Force 2,” an elite special operation unit, made the shot last month during an operation in Iraq.

The Canadian Armed Forces released a statement confirming the record-breaking shot:

“The Canadian Special Operations Command can confirm that a member of Joint Task Force 2 successfully hit a target at 3,540 meters. For operational security reasons and to preserve the safety of our personnel and our Coalition partners we will not discuss precise details on when and how this incident took place.”



The sniper used a McMillan TAC-50 sniper rifle and fired from an elevated position. It took the bullet just under 10 seconds to hit the ISIS insurgent.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images Getty file photo of McMillan Firearms Tac-50 A1-R2 rifle. The sniper used a McMillan TAC-50 sniper rifle from a high rise building in Iraq last month. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The kill was also verified by a video camera. according to the Globe and Mail.

“Hard data on this. It isn’t an opinion. It isn’t an approximation. There is a second location with eyes on with all the right equipment to capture exactly what the shot was,” a different source told the Globe and Mail.

The previous record, set in 2009, was held by Craig Harrison of the British Army. Harrison made kill shots using an L115A3 with his targets 2,707 yards away.

Three spots of the top five longest confirmed kills are held by British snipers, including an unnamed British military sniper.