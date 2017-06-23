A Charlotte, North Carolina, woman is desperate to find a couple portrayed in wedding pictures that she found on a flash drive she bought at a local thrift store.

Kathy Feaster said she bought the drive at the Community Thrift Store to clean up her computer.

When she popped it into the computer, someone’s wedding photos came up.

"I was like, 'OMG, these are somebody's wedding pictures,'" Feaster said.

The flash drive holds all the special moments from the couple's big day: walking down the aisle, sharing a first kiss as husband and wife and cutting the cake.

"(A) beautiful cake. (A) beautiful bride. The groom is handsome," Feaster said. "It's like the storybook wedding."

She shared the pictures with WSOC-TV, hoping to find the couple and to be able to get the pictures back to them. It appears from the data on the photos that the pictures were taken between 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on July 7, 2014.

"My most prized possession is my wedding pictures, and I just know that this couple would want theirs," she said. "Those are like things you show to your children, they show it to their children, their children, it just goes down the line, so I just wanted to make sure the couple got those pictures back."

