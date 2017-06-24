California woman finds frog in her salad

A California woman found an unpleasant addition to her salad earlier this month, as she uncovered a dead frog nestled inside the lettuce.

Shawna Cepeda was dining at BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse in West Covina and noticed her salad had a bitter taste, according to a Yelp review she posted on June 13. She began stirring the salad and found the frog.

“I see something kind of rolled up. I was like, ‘this doesn’t look right,’ so I passed it to my husband,” Cepeda told the San Gabriel Valley Tribune. “I asked, ‘Is that a piece of lettuce?’ Then he looked and daughter looked and he was like, ‘it’s a frickin’ frog.’”

Cepeda said she told the restaurant manager, who offered to pay for her meal but made the family pay for their drinks, KTLA reported.

“I just found a frog in my food from a place that doesn’t even carry frog and I still gotta pay for my drinks?” Cepeda wrote in her Yelp review.

Cepeda said she later received a $50 gift card from the restaurant’s corporate office.

An inspector from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health visited the restaurant on June 19 and found no health code violations, the Valley Tribune reported.

In an email to the Valley Tribune on Thursday, Greg Levin, the chief financial officer for BJ’s said the company had launched an internal investigation to “ensure that nothing like this happens in the future.”

Cepeda updated her Yelp post on Thursday, writing that she still feels “really sick.”

“BJ’s has responded to my review and thank you,” she wrote. “But I’m disappointed that it took over a week to respond even after they had been responding to other reviews that were posted after mine.”

