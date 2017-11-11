Couple help rescue veteran who was trying to jump off bridge

A California couple enjoying a date night ended up saving a veteran's life.

Matthew Bruhin and his wife Elizabeth were crossing the Coronado Bay Bridge on their way home from a date night Wednesday when they crossed paths with a distraught man, KNSD reported.

They later learned that the man, who was not identified by name in the KNSD report, is a veteran who had been turned away from a homeless shelter.

The couple began talking to the man, who was crying and ready to jump off the bridge. Police arrived and Bruhin, a mental health clinician, offered to assist the police in rescuing the man.

Eventually, the man came down from the ledge and got into the couple's car, KNSD reported. Bruhin offered to house him at his rehab facility for free.

Bruhin said the man is grateful to be alive.

More than 400 people have died after jumping off the bridge, KNSD reported.