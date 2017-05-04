Listen Live
Buckingham Palace: Prince Philip will stop carrying out engagements this fall
Close

Buckingham Palace: Prince Philip will stop carrying out engagements this fall

Buckingham Palace: Prince Philip will stop carrying out engagements this fall
Photo Credit: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh hold hands as they leave a Service of Commemoration to mark the end of combat operations in Afghanistan at St Paul's Cathedral on March 13, 2015 in London, England. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Buckingham Palace: Prince Philip will stop carrying out engagements this fall

By: Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Updated:
Photo Credit: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

LONDON - 

5:14 a.m. ET: Buckingham Palace announced early Thursday that Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, “will no longer carry out public engagements from the autumn of this year.”

>> Photos: Prince Philip through the years

His wife, Queen Elizabeth II, fully supports the decision and “will continue to carry out a full program of official engagements,” according to a royal news release.

The prince “will attend previously scheduled engagements between now and August” and will continue to be a member of more than 780 organizations. 

>> Read the press release here

Close

Buckingham Palace: Prince Philip will stop carrying out engagements this fall

ORIGINAL STORY: A Buckingham Palace official has a message for social media users around the world: Calm down, Internet.

>> Photos: Queen Elizabeth II through the years

Daily Mail report that Queen Elizabeth II, 91, had called an "emergency meeting" of royal staff sparked rumors late Wednesday that the queen or her 95-year-old husband, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, had died.

>> Read more trending news

But an unnamed palace official told The Associated Press early Thursday that there's "no cause for concern." People magazine published a similar report, citing a "well-placed royal source."

The AP's source confirmed the meeting and said they are held occasionally.

Read more here or here.

