British Airways says computer glitches causing delays

National
Photo Credit: Steve Parsons - PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images
By: Bob D’Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Photo Credit: Steve Parsons - PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images

Computer problems are causing long lines and flight delays for British Airways passengers worldwide, the BBC reported Saturday. Airline officials apologized for the "global system outage" and said they were "working to resolve the problem as quickly as possible."

>> Read more trending news

Heathrow Airport said it was "working closely" with British Airways to solve the issue.

It is not known how many flights were affected, but passengers have reported issues at a number of airports through social media.

Journalist Martyn Kent told the BBC he was sitting on a plane for 90 minutes at Heathrow Airport. He said the airplane’s captain told passengers the computer problems were "catastrophic."

Philip Bloom said he had been waiting in Belfast on board a Heathrow-bound flight for two hours.

"We haven't been told very much just that there is a worldwide computer system failure,” he told the BBC. “We were told that we couldn't even get on other flights because they are unable to see what flights we can be moved to."

Bloom later said that his flight was able to take off and fly to London.

The Latest Headlines You Need To Know

    Computer problems are causing long lines and flight delays for British Airways passengers worldwide, the BBC reported Saturday. Airline officials apologized for the 'global system outage' and said they were 'working to resolve the problem as quickly as possible.' >> Read more trending news Heathrow Airport said it was 'working closely' with British Airways to solve the issue. It is not known how many flights were affected, but passengers have reported issues at a number of airports through social media. Journalist Martyn Kent told the BBC he was sitting on a plane for 90 minutes at Heathrow Airport. He said the airplane’s captain told passengers the computer problems were 'catastrophic.' Philip Bloom said he had been waiting in Belfast on board a Heathrow-bound flight for two hours. 'We haven't been told very much just that there is a worldwide computer system failure,” he told the BBC. “We were told that we couldn't even get on other flights because they are unable to see what flights we can be moved to.' Bloom later said that his flight was able to take off and fly to London.
  • Afghanistan car bomb explosion kills 18
    Afghanistan car bomb explosion kills 18
    At least 18 people were killed and six others were injured Saturday in a car bomb explosion in eastern Afghanistan, CNN reported Saturday. The attack occurred near a bus station in the city of Khost, said Najib Danish, spokesman for the interior ministry. There has been no claim of responsibility.
  • State Lawmakers approve raise for FHP Troopers and some others
    State Lawmakers approve raise for FHP Troopers and some others
    The starting pay for FHP Troopers hasn't changed in more than a decade, but that is finally going to change.   Since 2010, the Florida Highway Patrol has lost nearly 1,000 troopers and some state lawmakers point to low pay as the reason.   Lawmakers have passed a 5 percent pay increase for all state-level law enforcement officers starting on July 1.   While the move will increase the pay for a starting trooper, Florida still pays less than many surrounding states.   Starting pay for an FHP trooper is currently about $34,000, in Louisiana it is $47,000 and in Mississippi it is $38,000.   The drop in troops has caused the number of citations issued in Florida to drop as well.   Officials hope the bump in pay bump will help fill hundreds of empty positions.
  • Chipotle Mexican Grill facing new problem; hackers 
    Chipotle Mexican Grill facing new problem; hackers 
    Chipotle Mexican Grill said Friday that malware was used to steal customer card information at various restaurant locations.   The restaurant chain says hackers got access to card data from payment systems at some of its restaurants between March 24th and April 18th, including nearly 30 restaurants in Central Florida.   In a statement Chipotle said the malware accessed point-of-sale devices during a three-week span starting in late March. The malware searched for data including cardholder names, numbers, expiration dates and internal verification codes.   Chipotle is warning customers to look for unauthorized purchases on their account and report anything suspicious to banks and credit card companies.
  • Report: Jared Kushner a focus of Russia probe
    Report: Jared Kushner a focus of Russia probe
    ﻿UPDATE May 26, 8:00 p.m. The Washington Post reported Friday that in December Russian ambassador to the United States Sergey Kislyak told his superiors that Kushner discussed setting a up a secret communications channel with the Kremlin. Kushner, according to the report, asked Kislyak about using Russia’s diplomatic facilities to prevent monitoring of the discussions. Trump’s first national security adviser, Michael Flynn, also attended the meeting, which was not under U.S. surveillance, according to officials. The White House disclosed the meeting in March, but people familiar with the matter told The Post the meeting is of investigative interest. The White House has not returned requests for comment, nor has the Russian Embassy or a lawyer for Flynn. ﻿ORIGINAL STORY: Is Jared Kushner, the senior White House official, a person of interest in the investigation into ties between Russia and the Donald Trump campaign? Thursday, The Post reported that Jared Kushner is under investigation “because of the extent and nature of his interactions with the Russians,” citing unnamed people familiar with the investigation. >> Read more trending news  Investigators are looking specifically at meetings held by Kushner, who is also the president’s son-in-law as well as an adviser, as part of their investigation into Russia’s pull in the 2016 election, The Post reported. Kushner has said that he will cooperate with the federal investigators, The Associated Press reported. In a statement released by attorney Jamie Gorelick, “Mr. Kushner previously volunteered to share with Congress what he knows about these meetings. He will do the same if he is contacted in connection with any other inquiry.” >> RELATED: Who are the key players in the Russia/Trump saga? The FBI and the Congressional oversight committee, in addition to other Congressional panels, are looking into what role, if any, Russia had in the 2016 presidential election. The Post and the AP said that the investigation does not mean that Kushner himself is a suspect of a crime. Last week, The Washington Post has reported that Kushner, Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson are current Trump administration officials who have acknowledged contact with Russian officials, according to the report. The source was not named, but was described as someone close to Trump in the story that was originally released minutes after Trump and his advisors departed for his first overseas trip as president.
