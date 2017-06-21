Listen Live
National
Bridal store donates dress to bride-to-be after thief nabs her gown
Photo Credit: Carl Court/Getty Images

By: Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
URBANDALE, Iowa -  An Iowa bridal shop stepped in after a bride-to-be’s wedding dress, a family heirloom, was stolen from the back of her car last week, donating a new gown to the distraught woman.

Marissa Hurst told The Des Moines Register last week that she was “devastated” when she got into her car, parked outside her apartment in Des Moines, and noticed that someone had rifled through it. She told the newspaper she had days earlier picked up her wedding dress from her mother and kept the gown in her car to hide it from her fiancé.

It was a family heirloom, previously worn by Hurst’s mother and grandmother on their big days.

“Nothing really brings you down a few pegs like some low-life thief stealing a priceless family heirloom from your car,” Hurst wrote in a public Facebook post. “I am so devastated right now.”

So nothing really brings you down a few pegs, like some low-life thief stealing a priceless family heirloom from your...

Posted by Marissa MacKenzie on Tuesday, June 13, 2017

The people at Stacey’s Bridal caught wind of Hurst’s story and on Tuesday invited her to pick out a dress from one of the thousands available at the Urbandale store, WHO-TV reported.

“We’re going to donate a dress,” Morgan Clutter, a manager at Stacey’s Bridal, told the news station. “She gets the whole thing paid off. … We have so many dresses she’s bound to find the perfect second dress.”

With her mother and grandmother by her side, Hurst found a dress in the store Tuesday.

Congratulations Marissa! Watch WHO channel 13 tonight at 6 and 10 to find out more behind this picture! #staceys #givingbacktoourcommunity #notearsallowed

Posted by Stacey's Bridal on Tuesday, June 20, 2017

Her wedding is tentatively scheduled for September 2018, according to the Register.

