A brawl broke out on a Southwest Airlines flight Sunday, the latest violence to erupt on a plane in recent days, that ended in flying fists and a pile of passengers.

The incident was caught on cell phone video and posted to social media.

The fight occurred aboard Southwest flight 2530 as the plane was traveling from Dallas to Burbank Bob Hope Airport, according to CNN. The flight was taxiing to the gate when the melee erupted.

The video, which was posted to Twitter, shows two men struggling with each other as other passengers try to break them up. Passengers can be heard yelling and at least one woman screamed, “Get off him.”

The man seen pounding another with his fists in the recording was eventually identified as Chaz Cable, 37, of Lancaster, Calif.

Southwest Airline fight @ Burbank Airport pic.twitter.com/FvQcgExKyR — Nick Krause (@nickkrause08) May 7, 2017

Cable was arrested and charged with misdemeanor battery.

Another brawl erupted Monday at Ft. Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport after Spirit Airlines cancelled several flights. Airport security and local police officials eventually got irate passengers under control.