National
Boys wear skirts after shorts request denied
Boys wear skirts after shorts request denied

Boys wear skirts after shorts request denied
Photo Credit: Aura/Getty Images
File photo

Boys wear skirts after shorts request denied

By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Photo Credit: Aura/Getty Images

EXETER, U.K. -  As a heatwave blankets Britain, a group of teens at Isca Academy in Exeter wanted to ditch their long pants for shorts.

But the dress code banned short pants and the head teacher decided against easing the uniform rules.

One mother said that the head teacher told her son, “Well, you can wear a skirt if you like.” But she thinks the administrator was actually being sarcastic, not intending that the boys would take the suggestion as real, The Guardian reported.

Post by BBC News.

Currently the dress code stipulates that boys can only wear pants. Girls can wear either pants or skirts. They all may take off their ties, but have to carry them with them throughout their day. They can also untuck their shirts in class, but they must be tucked in when outside the classroom, The BBC reported.

A boy said he was told that the skirt he was wearing was too short and his legs were too hairy for the unusual uniform look. Others realized that could be a problem, so they brought razors to shave their legs.

Another mother told The Guardian, “Children also don’t like injustice. The boys see the women teachers in sandals and nice cool skirts and tops while they are wearing long trousers and shoes and the older boys have to wear blazers. They just think it’s unfair that they can’t wear shorts in this heat.”

Famed Royal Ascot permitted racegoers to not wear jackets in the blistering heat, The BBC reported. It was the first time it has been allowed in the history of the races.

Temperatures reached about 86 degrees Fahrenheit, Newsweek reported.

The dress code for the Royal Enclosure area of the club is, for men, black or gray morning dress consisting of a waistcoat, tie and top hat. For women, they are not permitted to show their shoulders, The BBC reported.

