Boy, 3, with dairy allergy dies after served grilled cheese at school

A 3-year-old boy with a dairy allergy in New York City died this week after someone at his preschool served him a grilled cheese sandwich.

According to officials, the parents of Elijah Silvera told educators at the school that he was allergic to dairy, WCBS reports. The preschool is currently closed while the health department investigates the situation.

Silvera’s family members created a GoFundMe page to help covers the costs of his death.

On the page, they describe how Silvera “went into anaphylactic shock” from eating the sandwich, and doctors were not able to save him when he arrived to the children’s hospital.



“He was just a light — if you see him, he’s just a bright light,” a family member said to WCBS. “He’s one of those kids that… he was one of those kids that when you walk in the room and saw him, you just light up,.”

Health officials said to WCBS that the school did not follow a proper safety plan and “failed to supervise a child adequately.”