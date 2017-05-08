Boy, 4, thanks police, firefighters with ‘Grateful Grillout’

A 4-year-old boy in North Carolina had the weekend of his life hanging out Saturday with his heroes at a cookout at his house.

Blake Helms, of Newton, has always wanted to be a man of service and loves the fire department.

“Blake has such a servant’s heart,” said his mother, Dana Helms.

Blake often visits the Newton Fire Department, where he is always welcomed by the firefighters.

In February, Blake came up with an idea to host a cookout for the firefighters. He decided that he wanted to invite the Newton fire and police departments.

Once the idea was approved by his father, invitations to the “Grateful Grillout” were printed. Blake personally delivered them to the fire station and the police department.

Newton Police Capt. Mark Beal and Fire Chief Kevin Yoder passed along the invitations to the teams.

Blake even went door to door to invite neighbors and ask them to bring an item of appreciation for the firefighters and police officers.

Fifteen firefighters, nine police officers and three probation officers showed up for the cookout on Saturday.

Firefighters brought fire hats for the children in the neighborhood, and the Newton Police Department brought Blake his own badge, wallet and SWAT hat.

The family served hot dogs, hamburgers, coleslaw and all the fixings so Blake and his family could show their gratitude and let them know how respected they are in the community.

There is talk of making the cookout an annual event.