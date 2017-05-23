Boy, 12, sparks brush fire while burning textbooks, police say

A 12-year-old boy is facing charges after police said he started a 10-acre brush fire while trying to record a video for YouTube of himself burning textbooks.

The fire was reported near the Manchester Lakes Subdivision near Snicole Avenue and Durham Drive.

Melboure police officers, West Melbourne police officers and Brevard County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the scene, where they said the fire was quickly encroaching on homes in the subdivision.

“I’m hosing my roof, I’m, hosing my neighbor’s roof. By the time I looked, it was on top of me,” said resident Eddie Abreu. “This can be replaced. Life cannot. Thank God everybody was good.”

Firefighters from three agencies and the Florida Forest Service battled the blaze while law enforcement evacuated about 10 homes.

Residents said the flames spread quickly.

“It just popped up like it did. You know, it was very scary,” said resident Patrick Corrigan.

Police said the child called 911 and said he was attempting to make a video of himself burning his textbooks.

The fire spread quickly due to the dry conditions and the flames pushed into the yards of several nearby properties.

No structures were damaged, but police said one nearby fence was burned.

Police filled out a juvenile referral and submitted it to the State Attorney’s Office asking to charge the boy with intentional burning of lands and criminal mischief, which are both felonies.

His name was not released.

