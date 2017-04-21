Boy falls 10 stories while trying to use umbrella as parachute 

A 7-year-old boy from China suffered serious injuries after plummeting 10 stories from an apartment building as he tried to use an umbrella as a parachute.
The boy, who lives in Suzhou, Jiangsu, made the attempt after seeing something similar on a cartoon, WNYW reported.
The child’s fall was broken by power lines, and images from social media showed the boy sprawled on the ground as people ran to assist him. A woman, believed to be the boy’s mother, collapsed at the scene.
The boy’s injuries were serious, but not life-threatening, WNYW reported.
