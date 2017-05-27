Boy, 10, falls from slide at water park opening

DUBLIN, California - A 10-year-old boy fell from a water slide Saturday at the opening of a $43 million water park.
After falling from the Emerald Plunge at The Wave at Emerald Glen Park, the boy was shaken, but walked off on his own power after receiving first aid rendered for a scratched shoulder.
The ride, which drops riders at an 80-degree angle from the 48-foot-tall slide tower, and an adjacent water slide, were closed as officials investigate, according to the East Bay Times.
Manufacturer WhiteWater West Industries will inspect and assess the slide, officials told the East Bay Times. The slide had been tested numerous times and permitted through Cal-OSHA, said Dublin Assistant City Manager Linda Smith, who attended the opening.
“We’re not going to open it until we know what happened,” Smith said.
Peterson: Rider flung from slide, dampening Dublin Wave debut https://t.co/L2zgZ3VXFj pic.twitter.com/GRDj4SGGN8— East Bay Times (@EastBayTimes) May 28, 2017
Come to the Grand Opening of The Wave, the City of Dublin's much-anticipated new recreation and aquatic complex. Doors open May 27, at 11AM! pic.twitter.com/Olpdk1fJD8— City of Dublin (@DublinPIO) May 25, 2017
