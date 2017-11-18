Boy, 10, dies after getting tangled in park swing

A 10-year-old boy died Friday night after becoming tangled in chains on a swing at a park in Northwest Jacksonville, deputies said.



Jacksonville sheriff's deputies responded at 6:15 p.m. to Charles "Boobie" Clark Park where they found the unresponsive boy, who investigators identified as NaShon Green.

Earlier, NaShon's mother walked with NaShon and her other three kids -- ages 9, 6 and 4 -- to play at the park. NaShon was standing on the swing, police said.

10 year old child at the park was on a swing when he got entangled in the chains and they wrapped around his neck. Child died at the hospital. At this time, the death is being investigated as a tragic accident and foul play is not suspected. https://t.co/lCOrhRPBGd — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) November 18, 2017

When the mother looked back at the boy, she saw the swing’s chains wrapped around his neck. She took him down from the swing and called 911.

NaShon was taken to UF Health Jacksonville, where he died of his injuries.

The child's mother and other children are being questioned, but police said no foul play is suspected and the incident is being called a tragic accident by JSO.

