Boy dies after falling out window of home, police say

FALLS CHURCH, Va. - A Virginia boy fell to his death Wednesday through a window of his home, police said.
The 3-year-old boy was playing in an upstairs room, and leaned on an open window that had a screen, WUSA reported. The screen gave way when the boy leaned on it, and the boy fell out the window, police said.
The child was taken to a hospital, where he died. Authorities believe the incident was an accident.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said in a 2015 report that approximately eight children age 5 and younger die each year as a result of falling out of windows, and approximately 3,300 children are injured. Window guards are recommended to prevent these types of accidents.
