Boy, 9, denied service animal at school

NEW YORK - Daniel Riley was born with type 1 diabetes.
He doesn’t let it slow him down, though.
While Riley, 9, plays sports and leads a normal boy’s life, he has to check his blood sugar periodically to ensure he does not suffer diabetic ketoacidosis, which occurs if his body does not make enough insulin. It nearly killed him when he was 2 years old.
With the help of Sundance, a Golden retriever specially trained to sense a drop or rise in blood sugar levels, Riley would have a warning 30 minutes before going low or high, better than what he is able to do now with his pods.
“It helps me monitor my blood sugar and it helps me live a happy life,” Riley told WABC.
However, Sundance is denied joining Riley at school until the city gives approval of the service animal.
“The (Department of Education) is reviewing the details of the request to determine the level of involvement that is required as this is a nonpublic school,” the city told WABC.
Riley hopes to take Sundance with him before school ends June 23.
