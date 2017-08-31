Boy, 13, charged with cutting off woman’s ear during robbery

A 13-year-old boy has been charged as an adult in connection with the stabbing and robbery of a 61-year-old woman that left her in critical condition, police said.
Corey Smith, of Mississippi, allegedly attacked the woman, whose name hasn’t been released, at her home Tuesday night, WAPT reported.
Corey Smith-13, charged w/ agg. assault, auto theft and armed robbery stemming from the attack/robbery of 61 yr old victim. pic.twitter.com/xQrXhGtRg5— Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) August 30, 2017
The woman was heading inside her house when Smith allegedly cut off her ear and stabbed her multiple times. He then allegedly stole her keys, purse and vehicle, according to WAPT.
BOLO CANCELLED: stolen 2016 orange Toyota RAV4 recovered, 3 BM juveniles detained for questioning. Victim still in critical condition.— Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) August 30, 2017
Police said the woman was “found in a pool of blood.” On Wednesday, she had two surgeries and may have one more, WAPT reported.
Smith was charged with aggravated assault, auto theft and armed robbery, according to WAPT.
