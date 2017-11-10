Boy, 8, catches 11-foot gator in Florida lake

An 8-year-old boy in Polk County had his first real gator catch last month -- measuring a whopping 11 feet 3 inches long.

Grayson Chantley’s father caught the amazing feat on video as the boy speared the gator on a boat in Lake Kissimmee.



Chantley told WFTS that before he caught the gator, his father woke him up around midnight to go gator hunting -- which he’s done several times with his dad.

WFTS reports that Chantley grew up fishing and hunting with his family -- who owns Grape Hammock Fish Camp on Lake Kissimmee.



A photo of Chantley shows him with the gator, and the reptile’s head is almost the entire size of him.

The largest alligator caught in Florida was 14 feet, 3.5 and a half inches long -- found in Brevard County in 2010.