Boston doctors found with throats slashed likely knew killer

Two Massachusetts doctors were slain in their South Boston condo Friday night.

Police say Richard Field, 49, and Lina Bolanos, 38, were killed in their 11th-floor condo.

Investigators say 30-year-old Bampumim Teixeira killed them and a source told Boston 25 their were throats were slashed.



UPDATE: Victims found murdered in S. Boston condo both anesthesiologists, Dr. Lina Bolanos (pictured) & Dr. Richard Field. They were engaged pic.twitter.com/CDOEKcVog2 — Elysia Rodriguez (@ElysiaBoston25) May 6, 2017

(Cont.) Source: in unit BPD found two victims with their throats slashed. Suspect is recovering from injuries. @boston25 pic.twitter.com/ziOmFrvx0z — Elysia Rodriguez (@ElysiaBoston25) May 6, 2017

Bolanos was a pediatric anesthesiologist at Massachusetts Eye and Ear and lived with Field, her fiance, the hospital said.

"Dr. Bolanos was an outstanding pediatric anesthesiologist and a wonderful colleague in the prime of both her career and life. We will do all we can to support their families and our staff members who are processing this senseless tragedy and grieving an enormous loss," President and CEO of Massachusetts Eye and Ear John Fernandez said.

Field was a doctor at North Shore Pain Management. Prior to working there, he was an anesthesiologist and pain management specialist at Beverly Hospital and Brigham and Women’s Hospital.

"His tragic and sudden passing leaves an inescapable void in all of us. Our deepest thoughts are with his friends and family," North Shore Pain Management said.

Police said they believe Teixiera, who was arrested at the scene Friday night, knew the victims.

He has a criminal record and served time after pleading guilty to stealing from a bank on Summer Street twice -- once in 2014 and again in 2016. In both instances, police say he passed a teller a note demanding money but never showed a weapon.

He will be arraigned Monday on a long list of charges.