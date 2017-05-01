Border Patrol finds over 67 pounds of marijuana hidden in hearse

Border Patrol agents in the southeast corner of Arizona stopped a vehicle that was attempting to avoid an immigration checkpoint and found at least 67 pounds of marijuana hidden in a coffin.

Agents posted nearby were suspicious of the vehicle because it appeared that to be avoiding a checkpoint.

“Early Saturday evening, agents working near the immigration checkpoint noticed a white hearse traveling south towards Tombstone. A while later, agents observed the same hearse traveling north and turning west before reaching the SR 80 Immigration Checkpoint. Upon further investigation of the vehicle, agents conducted an immigration vehicle stop. After several inconsistencies from the driver, consent was requested and granted to allow a canine to perform a “sniff” of the vehicle. Border Patrol canine unit was requested and arrived to the location of the stop and the canine alerted to an odor it was trained to detect.”

Authorities found several bricks of marijuana worth over $33,000 hidden in the coffin.