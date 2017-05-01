A nightmarish family story appears to have come to a conclusion Saturday as a body, likely of a missing Arkansas boy, was found after three of his relatives, including his mother and sister, were found dead.

>> Read more trending news



The body is believed to Reilly Scarborough, 9. His sister, Acelynn Wester, 2, was found dead in a “heavily wooded area” near Cove, Arkansas, on Friday. Their mother, Bethany Jo Wester, 43, was found dead in a nearby creek days earlier, according to the New York Daily News.

There will be a prayer service for Reilly and Acelynn tomorrow at Janssen Park in Mena. The service is set to start at 7:45 PM. pic.twitter.com/3xGIel7owm — Sarafina Brooks (@KATVSarafina) April 29, 2017

A third relative, 66-year-old Steven Paynethe, the kids’ great-uncle, also was found dead. The cause of death has not been revealed for any of three, the Daily News reported.

A man who is already in the Polk County Jail on unrelated charges reportedly helped police find the body, and now Brian Bliss Travis could face capital murder charges, the sheriff’s office said, according to the Daily News.

Family tells me Brian is Bethany's boyfriend. They say he is NOT Reilly or Acelynn's biological father. #ARnews pic.twitter.com/GnChIe7Sud — Jonathan Rozelle (@JonathanRozelle) April 29, 2017