Listen Live
clear-day Created with Sketch.
88°
H 89
L 66

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

clear-day Created with Sketch.
88°
Clear
H 89° L 66°
  • clear-day Created with Sketch.
    88°
    Current Conditions
    Sunny. H 89° L 66°
  • clear-day Created with Sketch.
    68°
    Morning
    Sunny. H 89° L 66°
  • clear-day Created with Sketch.
    90°
    Afternoon
    Sunny. H 96° L 70°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest newscast

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest traffic report

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest forecast

00:00 | 00:00

National
BMW recalls 7-series cars because doors unexpectedly open
Close

BMW recalls 7-series cars because doors unexpectedly open

BMW recalls 7-series cars because doors unexpectedly open
Photo Credit: Johannes Simon/Getty Images
BMW emblem. (Photo: Johannes Simon/Getty Images)

BMW recalls 7-series cars because doors unexpectedly open

By: Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Photo Credit: Johannes Simon/Getty Images

Luxury car maker BMW is recalling 45,000 of its pinnacle vehicle the 7-series because the doors can unexpectedly open.

The recall affects certain 2005-2008 745i, 745Li, 750i, 750Li, 760i, 760Li and B7 Alpina models equipped with comfort access and soft close automatic options. 

>> Read more trending news

“The doors may appear to be closed and latched, but, in fact, may inadvertently open,” according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

BMW is working on a repair for the recall.

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

The Latest Headlines You Need To Know

  • Couple accused of locking elderly mother in room, blocking door with furniture
    Couple accused of locking elderly mother in room, blocking door with furniture
    Police say a metro Atlanta couple locked the woman’s 86-year-old mother in her room and used furniture to block the door. Katie Son and her husband are both charged with cruelty to an elderly person. Officers say 86-year-old Bong Le managed to escape out a front window. She was found a couple of blocks away, wrapped in a blanket and sitting under a tree. Investigators say she smelled like urine and feces. >> Read more trending news Her daughter and son-in-law, who are now out on bond, said they were just trying to protect her from herself. Son said “no” when asked if she locked her mother up. Gwinnett County Police Department said officers found tables, chairs and other items stacked high against the door of the downstairs bedroom in the home. “It looked quite unusual,” Cpl. Michele Pihera said. But Son said it was all to keep her mother safe and that when she and her husband went to work each day at a nail salon, her mother couldn’t be trusted alone in the house. “They told our officers that the reason they had stacked up the furniture was to prevent the mother from going into the kitchen to access the stove or access any kitchen utensils,” Pihera said. Deputies still have questions. “It’s very possible they were trying to prevent her from getting into the food or any kind of items to eat,” Pihera said, adding that the state of the room was disturbing. “They found human feces and what looked like human urine that looked like it had been smeared into the carpet or never even cleaned up,” she said. She said that, combined with the furniture, led to the arrests. “You combine the lack of access to food and water and the living conditions and that’s what led our detectives to take out warrants for their arrests,” Pihera said. Neighbors didn’t want to talk about what happened, but said they recognized Le as the woman who didn’t really have a memory and would get lost easily. She’s now in a hospital. Her daughter and son-in-law have been ordered not to go near her.
  • 8-foot alligator found under conveyor belt in Port Canaveral
    8-foot alligator found under conveyor belt in Port Canaveral
    Workers at Port Canaveral found an eight-foot alligator hiding under a conveyor belt Friday. Employees at Ambassador Services were walking toward the conveyor when they heard a hissing and snarling sound. Trappers were unable to coax the alligator out of the cargo area, so a forklift operator had to lift the platform. The gator was euthanized, and removed from the site. Workers said they aren’t sure how the gator ended up in the cargo area.
  • Melbourne Police surround Eau Gallie home, suspect barricaded
    Melbourne Police surround Eau Gallie home, suspect barricaded
    Melbourne Police have surrounded a home and say a suspect is barricaded inside. The home is reportedly at the intersection of Holland St. and Sadler Ln.  Melbourne Police indicate activity at the nearby intersection of Eau Gallie Blvd and Holland. Police shut down all westbound traffic of Eau Gallie at Croton Rd. because of the suspect. News 96.5 WDBO put out a call to Melbourne Police for an update on what’s happening. 
  • Ariana Grande announces Manchester benefit concert
    Ariana Grande announces Manchester benefit concert
    Ariana Grande has broken her silence and has announced that she will put on a benefit concert for those affected by last week’s terror attack during her Manchester concert. >> Read more trending news Time, date and location information was not released in Friday afternoon’s tweet. The concert will be in honor of those killed and injured and will help raise money for the victims, Grande wrote in a statement. She has put a hold on her “Dangerous Woman Tour” until June 5, Variety reported. She was scheduled to perform in London Thursday and Friday. She will continue her tour on June 7 in Paris and follow with dates in Portugal, Spain and Italy. Click here for a complete list of remaining tour dates and locations. Grande put the tour on hold Wednesday until she and her team could make a decision on how to proceed. She returned to her Boca Raton, Florida, home. A suicide bomber targeted an area near Manchester Arena. The resulting explosion killed 22 and injured 64 others. Salman Abedi, 22, was identified as the bomber and was believed to have been killed in the blast.
  • Wrongly convicted man released after 24 years in prison for murder
    Wrongly convicted man released after 24 years in prison for murder
    A Pennsylvania man was granted freedom Tuesday after spending 24 years in prison for a murder he did not commit. Shaurn Thomas, 43, beamed as he walked out of the Schuylkill County Correctional Facility in Frackville and embraced family members, including his fiancée. The Philadelphia Inquirer reported that Thomas’ freedom was granted Tuesday morning by a judge who threw out his conviction in the 1990 murder of a businessman in North Philadelphia.  Prosecutors in the case agreed with Thomas’ defense team that the evidence brought forth at trial did not support his conviction, the Inquirer reported.  “I felt the justice system was going to prevail sooner or later, and that somebody would hear my cries,” Thomas said during a news conference outside the prison. “And they heard them.” The people Thomas referred to were lawyers from the Pennsylvania Innocence Project, who took on Thomas’ case eight years ago. His lead attorney was James Figorski, senior staff attorney at Dechert LLP and a former Philadelphia police officer.   >> Read more trending news Thomas was convicted of the slaying of businessman Domingo Martinez, who was shot to death in November 1990 while taking a $25,000 check to be cashed.  Thomas, then 16, had an alibi. He told authorities from the beginning that he was at a youth study center for juvenile offenders, dealing with the aftermath of an unrelated crime.  Both Thomas and his mother said they were in court at the time of the murder, awaiting his initial appearance on an arrest the night before for a motorcycle theft, Dechert LLP said in a statement.  The sign-in logs from the youth center disappeared before Thomas’ murder trial began. His alibi did not convince the jury, who found him guilty of Martinez’s murder.  He was sentenced to life in prison in 1993, at the age of 19.  Figorski, who represented Thomas pro bono, told the Inquirer that he was drawn to the case because he believed Thomas’ alibi. He worked with the Innocence Project to clear his client’s name.  “Jim has never wavered in his support of Shaurn, and is responsible for uncovering astounding evidence of his innocence,” the Innocence Project said in a news release.  The defense team began working in January with the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office’s Conviction Review Unit, which found the case file from the Martinez murder investigation. The file disappeared decades ago. “In that file were 36 pages of witness statements taken days after the murder for which Shaurn would be arrested years later,” the Innocence Project said. “Those statements point to viable alternative perpetrators. “Had that information been available at trial -- and had the story of Shaurn’s presence in court at the moment the murder was committed been told correctly -- prosecutors agreed the trial would likely have ended differently.” Despite his release, prosecutors could choose to refile murder charges against Thomas, the Inquirer reported. They have until June 13 to make their decision.  In the meantime, Thomas is adjusting to being back with his family. He told NBC10 in Philadelphia that he plans to leave the city. “Philadelphia caused me too many heartaches,” Thomas said.  His mother, Hazeline Thomas, said it was difficult knowing that authorities did not believe her or her son. She said her son never gave up on proving his innocence. “I’m proud because he was innocent and he did something about it,” she told NBC10. “Family, prayer, hope,” Shaurn Thomas said. “Keep writing. Keep fighting. Never give up.”
More

Washington Insider

More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
News
Weather
Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Recent on-air advertisers
Cars at Autotrader
Rare America’s Newsfeed
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.