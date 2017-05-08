Blue Bell releases new 'Bride's Cake' flavor

Can't decide between cake and ice cream?

The latest flavor in the reinvention of Blue Bell is Bride's Cake, released with the re-introduction of Groom's Cake.

The new flavor is an almond ice cream with amaretto cream cheese icing swirl and cake pieces.

It joins Groom's Cake, chocolate ice cream with chocolate pieces and chocolate-covered strawberry hearts, swirled with strawberry sauce and chocolate icing.



“We have heard from fans who serve Blue Bell ice cream at their weddings in place of the traditional cake. Now you can have both,” said Jenny Van Dorf, Blue Bell public relations manager.



The groom’s cake, not as common as wedding cake, is a Southern tradition. The cake is typically displayed near the larger, eye-catching main cake.

“We introduced Groom’s Cake in 2009,” Van Dorf said. “The idea came from an actual groom’s cake one of our employees tasted at a family wedding.”

Check here for a locator map of Blue Bell distributors.

Say Yes! to our new Bride’s Cake Ice Cream-almond ice cream w/white cake pieces surrounded by a rich amaretto cream cheese icing swirl. pic.twitter.com/DqBvOtOR5N — Blue Bell Ice Cream (@ILoveBlueBell) May 8, 2017