83 Bloods gang members indicted in crackdown operation

Federal and local law enforcement made dozens of arrests in the Charlotte, North Carolina, area as part of a massive gang crackdown operation, authorities announced Thursday morning.

According to sources, dozens of Bloods gang members were arrested early Thursday morning by teams of agents and officers, WSOC-TV reported.

Authorities said 83 United Blood Nation members were charged in the indictment, the largest single indictment in the history of the North Carolina Western District.

The gang members are accused of murders and other crimes, sources said.

WSOC-TV was with heavily armed FBI agents as they wrapped up their operation in Cleveland County.

WSOC-TV was also at the federal courthouse in uptown Charlotte and watched as numerous suspects arrived in handcuffs. There was a noticeable extra police presence.

Neither the FBI nor the U.S. Attorney’s Office had released any specifics about the operation as of Thursday morning.