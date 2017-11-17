Are you ready for the biggest shopping day of the year?
This Black Friday on Nov. 24, retailers are bringing out some major door-buster deals.
Personal finance site WalletHub surveyed nearly 10,000 deals from the 35 biggest U.S. retailers’ Black Friday ad scans to identify stores offering the deepest cuts in a variety of product categories, including apparel/accessories, electronics and computers/phones.
Here are the 10 stores offering the biggest discounts overall and their average discount percentage:
- Kohl’s (66.3 percent)
- JCPenney (66.3 percent)
- Belk (62.8 percent)
- Stage (60.8 percent)
- Shopko (55.9 percent)
- Bealls Florida (52.8 percent)
- Sears (50.1 percent)
- Macy’s (45.6 percent)
- Fred Meyer (43. 9 percent)
- Army and Air Force Exchange Service (37.3 percent)
To find out how much of a discount other popular stores are offering this Black Friday, visit wallethub.com.
The best retailers for each product category, based on Black Friday discounts:
Apparel and accessories
- Shopko
- Stage
- JCPenney
- Sears
- Belk
Computers and phones
- Stage
- Shopko
- JCPenney
- Guitar Center
- Dollar General
Consumer electronics
- Stage
- Belk
- True Value
- Shopko
- Fred Meyer
Consumer packaged goods
- JCPenney
- Bealls Florida
- Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Stage
- Belk
Toys
- Stage
- Belk
- Shopko
- Kohl’s
- JCPenney
Appliances
- Shopko
- Bealls Florida
- Belk
- Stage
- Fred Meyer
Furniture
- Fred Meyer
- Shopko
- Kohl’s
- BJ’s
- Bealls Florida
Jewelry
- Walmart
- Target
- Kmart
- Best Buy
- Amazon
Video games
- Walmart
- Target
- Best Buy
- Fred Meyer
- Shopko
Read more about the report and its methodology at Wallethub.com.
