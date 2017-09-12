Big-hearted FL couple adopt 7 siblings split up in foster care 

Dashoan and Sofia Olds have always wanted to adopt children, but it wasn’t until they saw a story on the news about seven siblings divided up between several foster families that the Marianna, Florida, couple felt a calling.

“It was a done deal from the day we saw the story,” Sofia told WECP. “Before we even met them, it was a done deal. When I saw that picture, it was a done deal for me, honestly. We looked at each other and said, ‘We’ve got to do this. It’s time. There’s no maybe, we have to do this.'”

So, they adopted all seven kids.

“We thought we would never get adopted, but I thought this was a really good blessing for us,” 12-year-old Necia, the oldest, said.

Blair Bell, who works with the Children’s Home Society, said she was told to adopt the children out separately.

“I heard from so many people that finding a home for seven children would be impossible,” she said. “It was very important to find a home that would be able to take all seven and make a real forever family.”

Dashoan and Sofia said they have a lot to teach, but the family will do all of it together as a team.

“We’re going to build their faith up, we’re going to build them educationally,” Dashoan said. “We’re going to get them active in a sport or an activity, or something extracurricular. And we’re going to love each other, so we’re going to do all of it.”