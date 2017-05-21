Big game hunter killed when crushed by elephant

Listen Live
A prominent South African big-game hunter is dead after an elephant that had lifted him in the air landed on him when it was shot by another hunter.

The accident happened at the Good Luck Farm preserve near Gwai, in Zimbabwe. Theunis Botha, 51, was leading a group on a hunt when they stumbled into a group of breeding elephants that tried to protect themselves from the hunters.

>> Read more trending news

Botha fired on three cows that charged the hunters, but a fourth elephant charged them from the side and lifted Botha in the air, South Africa’s News24 reports. A hunter fatally shot the elephant but the animal fell in such a way that Botha was crushed.

The professional hunter was a father of five. He is survived by wife Carike Botha as well.

Botha recruited American and European hunters to take part in trophy hunting expeditions. He specialized in hunting leopards and lions with a roster of hound dogs, according to The Telegraph.

Botha had his own company, Game Hounds Safaris. The site calls his company “a family operation born out of a mutual love for Africa and its natural beauty.”

  • CDC WARNING: Dangerous parasite could be lurking in public pools, water parks
    CDC WARNING: Dangerous parasite could be lurking in public pools, water parks
      With Memorial Day just a week away and pool season getting underway for the summer, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued a warning about a dangerous parasite linked to public pools and water parks. The parasite is called cryptosporidium, or crypto, and it can contaminate a pool very quickly. >> Read more trending news Here’s how it is transmitted to humans: “If someone has a diarrhea incident in the water, and someone else comes around and swallows that contaminated water, it spreads,' said Michele Hlavsa, chief of the CDC's Healthy Swimming Program. Hlavsa said when a person swallows contaminated water, they could have diarrhea that lasts up to three weeks, and since it’s mostly young people who swallow pool water, parents need to teach their children about water safety. “As the parent of a 2-year-old, I know exactly how hard that is (to keep kids from drinking swim water), so it’s really important. If we’re good about doing it at the lake where there is no chlorine in the water, we need to be just as good about warning our little ones not to swallow the water in the pool,” Hlavsa said. Public pools and water parks need to undergo daily testing to make sure the water is clean and safe. >> Read more trending news “We make sure before the pools open every morning the water is tested,” said Marvin Billups, the interim director of Parks and Recreation for DeKalb County. “We make sure that the pH is right and from that point on we’re ready to go.” Billups said his crew has been busy getting county pools and water parks prepared for summer swimmers. He said the department hires professionals to make sure the water is balanced and clean. “We hire contractors to handle that, and that’s for the chemical composition of the water, and that’s for the lifeguarding of all the kids and adults we have in that area,' Billups said. >> Related: Video shows Cobb County student’s death through his own eyes, mom files suit To make sure your family has a safe and healthy summer at the pool, just follow a few CDC safety tips. “So, really, this is just a reminder to everyone (that) we have to be smarter about how we swim, and swim healthy, not swim with diarrhea and not swallow the water we swim in,' Hlavsa said. The CDC also recommends that parents make sure young people shower before they get into the water. It also said if you take young children to the pool, make sure you take them to the bathroom frequently as a precaution.   
  • Woman pushing stroller dragged from park trail, assaulted, police say
    Woman pushing stroller dragged from park trail, assaulted, police say
    Georgia authorities are stepping up patrols in a park in suburban Atlanta after a man grabbed and assaulted a woman pushing her child in a stroller. Police in Alpharetta, Georgia said the woman managed to fight off her attacker at Wills Park last Tuesday morning. “I’m just in shock because I come here with my kids and it's all little kids and families,” Perla Brito, who often goes to the park, told WSBTV. >> Read more trending news Brito, like other mothers at the park Wednesday, said they were stunned to hear of the daytime assault along a park trail. Police said the woman was approached by a man with a knife who pulled her off the trial. “(He) forced her up against one of the building near the equestrian center, attempting to sexually assault the victim,” Alpharetta Public Safety Director John Robinson said. “She elbowed and kicked and screamed just like she should have, and just did a fantastic job and because some folks ... were close by, he was not successful and fled the scene,” Robinson said. Robinson said this is the first time he's heard of such an attack in an Alpharetta park. He said the parks are safe, and for the time being, they will get additional patrols as they look for the assailant. Brito said the increased patrols made her feel a little safer.  “But I’m still not going to walk around there anymore,” she said. >> Related: Male nurse accused of groping women under anesthesia turned in by pastor Police said the mother had two cuts on her arm from the man's knife, but her child was not hurt in the incident.  Investigators  now have a police sketch of the man and are asking the public for help in identifying him.
  • Congressional Republicans head to Georgia in effort to protect Tom Price’s old seat
    Congressional Republicans head to Georgia in effort to protect Tom Price’s old seat
    Florida Republican Congressman Brian Mast was in Georgia over the weekend to campaign for Republican Karen Handel, who faces Democrat Jon Ossoff in a special June 20 House election that has shattered spending records and drawn the attention of President Donald Trump. >> Read more trending news On Armed Forces Day, decorated Army combat veteran Mast was joined by Rep. Will Hurd, R-Texas, a former undercover CIA officer in the Middle East and South Asia, at a Handel campaign event. “It was a great honor to have both Congressman Brian Mast and Congressman Will Hurd in Georgia today as we honored those who have served and are still serving in our nation’s military,” said Handel in a statement released by her campaign.  “These men understand the difference between talk and commitment, between intention and results. They were tested and they continued to persevere and it would be an honor to serve side by side with them in Congress.” Handel and Ossoff are vying to replace Tom Price, who left the Georgia 6th District seat to be Trump’s secretary of Health and Human Services. The seat has been solidly Republican, but Democrat Ossoff got 48 percent in a crowded April 18 election to nearly win the seat. Because Ossoff didn’t get a majority, he and Handel — who finished second with 20 percent — will compete in the June 20 runoff. >> Related: High-profile US House race in Georgia ends in runoff for Ossoff, Handel As it became clear Ossoff had a chance to win the seat outright in the April 18 election, Trump recorded a robocall and tweeted against Ossoff in hopes of forcing a runoff. Trump also attended a fundraiser for Handel when he was in Atlanta for the NRA convention last month. The Handel-Ossoff campaign is the most expensive House race in history, Politico recently calculated, with candidates, parties and outside groups topping $29.7 million in spending.  >> Got a question about the news? See our explainers here The previous record was then $29.6 million spent in a 2012 race in which Democrat Patrick Murphy unseated Republican Rep. Allen West for the Palm Beach-Treasure Coast seat that Mast now holds.  
  • Cloud Computing wins in upset at 2017 Preakness Stakes
    Cloud Computing wins in upset at 2017 Preakness Stakes
    Cloud Computing won the 142nd Preakness Stakes Saturday on a fast track at Pimilico Race Course. Kentucky Derby winner Always Dreaming fought for the lead with Classic Empire from the start of the race. >> Read more trending news However, Cloud Computing came from behind at the end to take the win in 1:55.98.  Always Dreaming faded to eighth. Classic Empire was second and Senior Investment third. This was the fourth start for Cloud Computing, who did not race at the Derby. The horse was a 13-1 long shot to win.  Rain that fell Friday and muddied the main track dried and was fast by the time the Preakness went off around 6:48 p.m.  The Associated Press contributed to this report.
  • President Trump begins swing through Middle East 
    President Trump begins swing through Middle East 
    President Donald Trump landed in Saudi Arabia on Saturday for his first stop abroad since taking office, CNN reported. >> Read more trending news  Trump's stop in the Saudi capital is the first in an eight-day, five-country swing through the Middle East and Europe. Air Force One landed at the King Khalid airport in Riyadh on Saturday morning, and Trump was greeted on the tarmac by King Salman and other high-level Saudi offcials. In Riyadh, a five-story image of Trump's face was projected on the exterior of the hotel he is staying at. Large billboards of Trump and King Salman lined the highway from the airport, CNN reported. Trump will deliver a major speech Sunday to the leaders of more than two dozen Muslim nations, where he will urge countries to drive out extremists, CNN reported.  Later Saturday, Trump received the nation’s highest civilian honor from Salman. The king placed the Collar of Abdulaziz Al Saud around Trump’s neck at a ceremony at the Royal Court in Riyadh. The host of the event declared that Trump was being honored for “his quest to enhance security and stability in the region and around the world.” The honor also has been bestowed to Russian President Vladimir Putin, British Prime Minister Theresa May and Trump’s predecessor, Barack Obama.
