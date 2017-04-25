Beyoncé launches 'Formation' scholarship for college women

Beyoncé is celebrating the anniversary of the release of her critically acclaimed album “Lemonade” by awarding scholarships to four “Formation scholars” at four universities.

The singer announced the scholarships today on her website.

According to the website, the scholarships were created to “encourage and support young women who are unafraid to think outside the box and are bold, creative, conscious and confident.”

Four scholarships will be awarded for the 2017-18 school year.

Eligible students include incoming, current or graduate female students who are studying creative arts, music, literature or African-American studies.

One student each at Berklee College of Music, Howard University, Spelman College and Parsons School of Design will each be awarded a scholarship.

“Beyoncé Knowles-Carter’s generosity could not have come at a better time. Spelman is brimming with talented admitted students who have distinguished themselves as leaders, high academic performers and change agents,” Mary Schmidt Campbell, president of Spelman College, said via email. “Nonetheless, they face very real financial barriers to attendance. Her gift opens a door to a transformative Spelman experience for at least one of them. We are so grateful to this visionary artist for helping us build a future for our young people.”

According to The Associated Press, the Formation Scholars Award is for black female students.

Further information about the application process and deadlines was not immediately available.

According to Howard University, each scholarship winner will receive $25,000, and details on how to apply are to come.