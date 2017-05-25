Listen Live
cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
84°
H 89
L 65

!
Traffic
Breaking News

President Trump takes travel ban to US Supreme Court

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
84°
Scattered Clouds
H 89° L 65°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    84°
    Current Conditions
    Sunny. H 89° L 65°
  • clear-day Created with Sketch.
    66°
    Morning
    Sunny. H 89° L 65°
  • clear-day Created with Sketch.
    85°
    Afternoon
    Sunny. H 92° L 68°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest newscast

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest traffic report

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest forecast

00:00 | 00:00

National
Ben Carson calls poverty 'a state of mind'
Close

Ben Carson calls poverty 'a state of mind'

Ben Carson calls poverty 'a state of mind'
Photo Credit: Joe Raedle/Getty Images
MIAMI, FL - APRIL 12: U.S. Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson speaks to the media during a visit to the Liberty Square apartment complex on April 12, 2017 in Miami, Florida. Secretary Carson is on a national listening tour to hear from the people and organizations who rely on and support public housing. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Ben Carson calls poverty 'a state of mind'

By: Zuri Davis, Rare.us
Photo Credit: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Retired neurosurgeon and Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson is certainly no stranger to controversial statements.

>> Read more trending news

Carson’s latest controversial comment was captured during a Wednesday appearance on a Sirius XM radio show.

“I think poverty, to a large extent, is also a state of mind,” he said. “You take somebody that has the right mindset, you take everything from them and put them on the street and I guarantee in a little while they’ll be right back up there. And you take somebody with the wrong mindset, you could give them everything in the world, they'll work their way right back down to the bottom.”

>> Related: Ben Carson calls slaves 'immigrants'

Carson suggested that parenting plays a large role in determining poverty.

“A lot of it has to do with what we teach children ... You have to instill into that child the mindset of a winner,” he said. “If everybody had a mother like mine, nobody would be in poverty. She was a person who absolutely would not accept the status of victim.”

Carson said government can help.

“It can provide the ladder of opportunity. It can provide the mechanism that will demonstrate to them what can be done,” he said.

>> Related: Ben Carson has a new plan to decrease government dependence, and it starts with a change to public housing

Several people criticized Carson and said he is out of touch.

Carson’s full comments can be heard below.

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

The Latest Headlines You Need To Know

  • Trump to appeal travel ban rulings to Supreme Court
    Trump to appeal travel ban rulings to Supreme Court
    Attorney General Jeff Sessions says the Justice Department will ask the Supreme Court to review an appeals court ruling that blocked President Donald Trump's travel ban.  The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday ruled 10-3 against the travel ban. The decision bars the administration from suspending new visas for visitors from Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.   Sessions says the Justice Department 'strongly disagrees' and will continue to vigorously defend Trump's order. He says the court's ruling blocks Trump's 'efforts to strengthen this country's national security.'    Sessions says Trump is not required to admit people from 'countries that sponsor or shelter terrorism until he determines that they can be properly vetted' and don't pose a security threat. THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Jupiter revealed: NASA mission finds swirling storms at poles, weird magnetic fields
    Jupiter revealed: NASA mission finds swirling storms at poles, weird magnetic fields
    NASA is learning some of the secrets of the largest planet in the solar system, revealing data Thursday from the space agency’s Juno mission to Jupiter. >> Read more trending news Jupiter, the fifth planet from the sun, is a gas giant with an atmosphere mainly composed of helium and hydrogen, and characterized by towering clouds of ammonia and turbulent storms, including one that has raged for hundreds of years and is larger than Earth, known as the Great Red Spot. With the initial scientific information from Juno, researchers are realizing the planet is even more complex than scientists imagined.  The spacecraft’s camera, called the JunoCam, recorded images of Jupiter’s north and south poles that show colossus, swirling Earth-sized storms, knocking into each other as they rocket around the top and bottom of the planet. The storms covering the north pole are very different from those in the south, though. >> Related: Space travel is measured in light years, but what’s a light year anyway? “We’re puzzled as to how they could be formed, how stable the configuration is, and why Jupiter’s north pole doesn’t look like the south pole,” Juno’s principal investigator Scott Bolton said in a briefing about the new data. Bolton said it’s also unclear whether these are permanent storms at the poles. “We’re questioning whether this is a dynamic system, and are we seeing just one stage, and over the next year, we’re going to watch it disappear, or is this a stable configuration and these storms are circulating around one another,” Bolton said. Juno has also revealed new information about the planet’s irregular and lumpy magnetic field and its gaseous atmosphere. >> Related: Alien life possible on small Saturn moon, maybe on a Jupiter moon, too Researchers are hoping to learn more about the Giant Red Spot, too, one of the “most iconic features in the entire solar system. “If anybody is going to get to the bottom of what is going on below those mammoth swirling crimson cloud tops, it’s Juno and her cloud-piercing science instruments,” Bolton predicted. The Juno spacecraft launched on Aug. 5, 2011, and entered Jupiter’s orbit last summer on July 4. The results from Thursday’s briefing were collected in a Juno fly-by last August when the craft was within 2,600 miles of Jupiter’s cloud tops, NASA said.
  • Burger King in Eustis is latest in Lake County restaurant robberies
    Burger King in Eustis is latest in Lake County restaurant robberies
    Three Burger King employees were robbed and two of them were hit in the head with handguns during a robbery in Leesburg, police said. 'It's evident the manager was also struck in the head with the pistol or something else,' said Joe Iozzi with the Leesburg Police Department. The robbery happened after 10 p.m. Wednesday at 10849 U.S. Highway 441 in Leesburg, police said. One of the workers was walking out of the restaurant at the end of his shift when one of the masked men forced him back into the store. Police said two masked men robbed the workers, got money from the safe, forced them into the freezer and took their cellphones. Police won't say how much money was taken. The employees were not seriously hurt. 'You never know nowadays. You don't feel safe at home. You can't feel safe at work. You can't feel safe anywhere and this is supposed to be a place to raise your children,' said Jacqueline Brands, a housemate of one of the victims. Police have vague descriptions of the robbers. Leesburg police said the robbery is similar to another robbery May 18 at McDonald’s in Mt. Dora.  Both agencies are working together to see if the robberies are connected, agencies said. The robbery is also similar to two incidents at a Denny's in Eustis. Three masked men robbed a customer and workers in February and earlier this month, police said. In one of the incidents, the victims were forced into a freezer. There was also a robbery at a Dollar General in Mount Dora earlier this week, when masked men with guns forced employees to open a cash drawer and safe. Police believe that is connected to the recent robberies.
  • Woman jumps on car hood to stop thieves 
    Woman jumps on car hood to stop thieves 
    A Wisconsin woman jumped on the hood of her vehicle to fight off carjackers and it was all caught on camera.  You can see the video here : Woman fights off carjackers   Melissa Smith says she didn’t see the black Cadillac pull up next to her or the car thief until he was behind the wheel of her vehicle -- that’s when jumped on the hood. The thief eventually gave up, jumped out of the vehicle and into the Cadillac that drove away.  He got away with Smith’s purse, iPhone and wallet. 
  • What to know about the ‘Doomsday Vault,’ why we need it and what it’s for
    What to know about the ‘Doomsday Vault,’ why we need it and what it’s for
    Deep beneath an icy Norwegian mountain, above the Arctic Circle, lies the largest concentration of agricultural diversity on Earth. >> Read more trending news The Svelbard Global Seed Vault, also known as the “Doomsday” vault or bank, is designed to save the world’s crops and plants if disaster strikes. Recently, after water flooded the facility and questions about the threat of climate change arose, the Norwegian government decided to plan a redesign of the vault’s structure. >> Related: ‘Doomsday’ tunnel entrance in Arctic flooded by melting permafrost Here are seven things to know about the vault: What is the purpose of the vault? If disease pandemics, asteroid crashes, climate change or any other global catastrophes were to ensue, the seeds stored in the Global Seed Vault could be the source for humans to regrow the crops needed for survival. But the vault was actually intended as a secure storage space for samples of other crop and plant collections at risk. Where is it? ﻿>> Related: Get the best view of the total eclipse﻿ The vault is located on the Arctic tundra island of Spitsbergen in Svalbard, Norway. The icy mountain housing the Seed Vault is called “Platåberget,” or “plateau mountain” in English, according the Crop Trust. The vault is about 400 feet deep inside the mountain. What does it store? More than 930,000 varieties of food crops are stored in the Global Seed Vault. It has the capacity to store 4.5 million seed samples with each sample containing about 500 seeds, so, according to the CropTrust, a maximum of 2.25 billion seeds can be stored in the vault. One room in the vault houses seeds for more than 150,000 different varieties of wheat. >> Related: Arctic ice shrinking to lowest levels ever for third straight year How much did the vault cost to build? The Global Seed Vault, which opened in 2008 was administered by the Ministry of Agriculture and Food on behalf of the Kingdom of Norway and reportedly cost approximately $9 million to build. Who is in charge? The Global Crop Diversity Trust (Crop Trust), Nordic Gene Bank (NordGen) and an international advisory council help manage the facility, its funding and operations. Read more here.  
More

Washington Insider

More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
News
Weather
Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Recent on-air advertisers
Cars at Autotrader
Rare America’s Newsfeed
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.