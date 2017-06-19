Bear fatally attacks teen during race

A 16-year-old was killed by a bear halfway through a race Sunday, authorities said.

The unidentified Alaskan teen was making his way down the trail when he texted a family member at 12:37 p.m., saying a bear was chasing him, according to the Alaska Dispatch News.

A search team was launched immediately and tracked him using the “GPS coordinates from the missing runner's phone,” the Alaska Dispatch News reported.

“The bear was remaining in the area where the young man was laying,” Tom Crockett, a park ranger, told the Alaska Dispatch News.

Rangers are now looking for the bear and trying to figure out why it would attack a runner, according to the Alaska Dispatch News.

A similar incident happened last week in Colorado when a bear joined a race. Luckily, no one was injured.

