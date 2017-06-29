Bat rescuers warn people to stop using flypaper

Bat rescuers in Colorado are warning people to stop using a popular product used to capture outdoor pests.

Sachiko Boland, who runs Colorado Bat Rescue, told Denver 7 that flypaper can be a bat's worst enemy. If a bat comes in contact with flypaper, its fur and wings can be torn, causing a tremendous amount of pain. If the bat survives, the rescue process is labor-intensive, involving mineral oil and Dawn dish soap to remove the adhesive from the animal's body.

The bat then may need months of rehab to fully heal, Boland told Denver 7.

Colorado Bat Rescue officials encourage people to use other forms of insect repellent, such as citronella candles. They also suggested building a bat house for natural pest control. While some people find bats creepy, bat fans say the creatures consume up to 1,200 insects per night. The bat-rescue group also said bats contract rabies at a far lower rate than other wild animals.