Barack Obama's first post-White House speech 

Barack Obama’s vacation days are coming to an end and this week he’s set to deliver his first speech since leaving the White House.



On Monday, the former president will attend an event at the University of Chicago to discuss civic engagement and community organizing with young leaders.

Hundreds of people are expected to attend, but those without tickets can still take part in the occasion.

Here’s what you need to know:



Tell me more about the event.

“A Conversation with President Obama and Young Leaders” is a part of Obama’s post-office goal to encourage and support future leaders around the country and the world. Young adults from Chicago area schools have been invited to participate in Monday’s meeting to discuss ways to improve society.

When is it?

It will be held at 11 a.m. CT Monday at the University of Illinois Chicago’s Logan Center for the Arts building.

How can I watch?

A livestream will be available for viewing from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. CT. You can also add the event to your Google, Apple or Outlook calendar to receive a notification at the start of the conversation. It will also be televised.



Will Michelle Obama be there?

The former first lady is not expected to attend, according to the Chicago Tribune.



Will he speak on Donald Trump’s presidency?

Although the mark of the president’s first 100 days is approaching, Obama is not expected to address the topic.

