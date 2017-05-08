Bar’s Cinco de Mayo promotion backfires, called racially insensitive

DANA POINT, Calif. - A California bar is coming under fire after a Cinco de Mayo promotion was called racially insensitive.
Hennessey’s Tavern in Dana Point allowed bar patrons to climb an inflatable wall to get near the business. If they made it, they were given a “green card” that would give the person a free drink, KABC reported.
The bar’s owner said the business wanted to open up a discussion, and intended the promotion as criticism of President Donald Trump’s proposed border wall.
But many didn’t see it this way, taking to social media to show their outrage.
Let Hennessey's tavern know what you think of this. pic.twitter.com/HEDNfnrcuT— Guis (@Guis168) May 6, 2017
(I deleted my video because of my cussing) Having a wall to climb in exchange for a green card on Cinco de Mayo? Not funny. It's not a game. pic.twitter.com/TPz6Q905xO— IndivisibleOC49 (@IndivisibleOC49) May 7, 2017
Hey .@henntavern having people climb up a wall on Cinco de Mayo to get a "Green Card" is deplorable. #GrabYourWallet #TheResistance pic.twitter.com/YiUb8GPbDJ— Julie Suchard (@JulieSuchard) May 6, 2017
Paul Hennessey spoke out on Facebook about the promotion saying, “Our intentions were to create a dialogue and show how ridiculous that it is to spend tens of millions of dollars to build a wall and even infer that Mexico foot some or the entire bill and have their citizens build it.”
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself