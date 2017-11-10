Bakery employee accused of spanking child

A Texas woman called police Thursday, accusing a bakery worker of spanking her child, who has autism.

The alleged incident occurred at TastyKakes Nature's Own Outlet Bakery in Baytown, KTRK reported.

Kimberlie Dando told KTRK that her 3-year-old son wandered toward the rear of the counter as they were checking out. That's when Dando said the bakery worker grabbed her son by the shoulder, pushed him and smacked him on the buttocks.

Dando said the worker threatened to spank the boy again if he came behind the counter.

Dando completed her purchase and called police. The employee received a citation for "unwanted physical contact," KTRK reported.

But Dando doesn't think the punishment is enough. She wants the worker fired.