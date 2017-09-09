Baby sea turtles evacuated to Georgia Aquarium ahead of Hurricane Irma

As Hurricane Irma puts Florida in its crosshairs, Georgia is prepping not only for a direct hit itself, but is finding ways to help those in harm's way too.

As evacuations have been mandated in south Florida, residents and animals alike have traveled inland to safety.

Loggerhead Marinelife Center in Juno Beach, Florida, has heeded the warnings and evacuated more than just its human staff members.

Loggerhead Marinelife Center team members arrived in Atlanta late on Thursday night, along with more than 50 sea turtles from the facility, which is located just north of West Palm Beach, Florida. The turtles will be cared for by the Georgia Aquarium and Loggerhead Marinelife Center team members until they are able to head back to Florida.

The turtles arriving at Georgia Aquarium include: loggerhead, green and leatherback turtle hatchlings and adult green and loggerhead sea turtles. They will be staying in Atlanta as long as needed to ensure they continue to receive care while Loggerhead Marinelife Center staff determines the impact Hurricane Irma will have on its facility.

The turtles aren't the only animals to have been evacuated from Florida. Nearly 100 dogs and cats rescued from Florida are now right here in metro Atlanta. A crew from the Atlanta Humane Society took in the pets.