Baby born on flight gets free plane tickets for life

A plane had to make an unexpected landing when a woman went into labor during an international flight and gave birth to a baby boy, BBC News reported.

The boy’s first present: free flights for life.

Jet Airways, a private Indian airline, gave the baby free tickets for life after he was born prematurely Sunday on a flight from Saudi Arabia to India, according to CNN.

A paramedic, who was a passenger on the plane, and flight crew members helped deliver the boy, CNN reported.

“Jet Airways commends its crew for their response and promptness that saw them successfully translate their training into life saving action,” the airline said in a statement.

According to Jet Airways, the birth was the first time a baby had been born in-flight on one of the airline’s aircrafts.

After the birth of the baby boy, the plane stopped in Mumbai to let the mother and child off, so they could be taken to a hospital.

The woman, in her 20s, was not identified.