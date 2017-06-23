Authorities ID 10-year-old killed by log on Alabama beach

Authorities have identified a 10-year-old boy killed on an Alabama beach this week as Tropical Storm Cindy churned toward shore.

Nolan McCabe, of St. Louis, Missouri, was vacationing in Fort Morgan with his family Wednesday morning when Cindy’s storm surge washed a large log on the beach over the boy. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that Nolan suffered severe head injuries when the log rolled over his body.

Baldwin County Sheriff Huey Mack estimated that the log was about 14 feet long and weighed several hundred pounds, the Post-Dispatch said.

AL.com reported that Nolan was killed feet away from the front door of the beachfront home in which he and his family were staying.

>> Read more trending news



Nolan’s father, Joshua McCabe, told investigators that he was also outside that morning, attending to other children playing on the beach. He ran toward his son when he saw a large wave coming ashore, but was unable to grab Nolan before the log was washed into him.

Efforts by family members, firefighters and emergency medical technicians to resuscitate Nolan were unsuccessful, AL.com reported.

Nolan, an avid cub scout, would have been a fifth-grade student at Wohlwend Elementary in St. Louis in the fall. A statement the Mehlville School District indicated that the boy’s parents and sister were all present when he died.

Nolan was the third elementary student in the school district to die since April, the district’s statement said. One boy was killed in a car crash, and the other was struck by a car while riding his bike.

The parent-teacher organization at Wohlwend Elementary set up a GoFundMe account to help Nolan’s family with the expenses related to his death.