The Georgia Legislative Black Caucus has asked Georgia state police to launch an investigation of a Georgia Republican who warned his Democratic former colleague she could ”go missing in the Okefenokee” over her calls to tear down Civil War monuments.

State Sen. Lester Jackson, the caucus chairman, said state Rep. Jason Spencer’s “behavior cannot and will not be accepted or tolerated” and urged the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to probe “the threat of physical violence” from the lawmaker.

A GBI spokeswoman said the agency had not yet opened an investigation.

Spencer is facing a growing number of calls to resign after his sharp-edged comments on Facebook to LaDawn Jones, a Democrat who was once his colleague in the Georgia Legislature.

Spencer warned Jones she won’t be “met with torches but something a lot more definitive” and that “people in South Georgia are people of action, not drama.”

“Too many necks they are red around here,” he wrote in a post since taken down from public view. “Don’t say I didn’t warn you about ’em.”

In a lengthy statement last week, Spencer did not offer an apology but instead said he regretted that his comments were “misrepresented as a threat against her.”

Other prominent groups and Democratic leaders have also called for sanctions against Spencer. A coalition that includes the American Civil Liberty Union’s Georgia chapter and the Georgia NAACP said Spencer should apologize or resign. Both Democratic candidates for governor – state Rep. Stacey Evans and former state Rep. Stacey Abrams – have condemned Spencer.

Columbus Mayor Teresa Tomlinson said Spencer’s remarks were “worthy of censure.” And Vincent Fort, a former state senator who is running for Atlanta mayor, said the GBI should probe the comments.

“When I got a threat like that, I called the GBI,” he said. “That kind of threat warrants it.”

Jones, who sat next to Spencer during her four years in the Georgia House, said in an interview she didn’t feel threatened by Spencer’s comments but that she was “concerned” by his reaction.

“Because if that’s representative of what people in south Georgia think,” she said, “then, ‘Yikes.’”

Spencer, who represents a southeast Georgia district, cast his words as a “warning to her of how people can behave about this issue.”

“Just trying to keep her safe if she decided to come down and raise hell about the memorial in the back yards of folks who will see this as an unwelcome aggression from the left,” he said in a text message.

Here is the full statement from the Georgia Legislative Black Caucus: