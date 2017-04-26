Attorney discusses friendship between Hernandez and fellow prisoner

The final say about whether or not Aaron Hernandez was in a relationship with a fellow prisoner will come from the prisoner himself.

"He does want to tell his story, but based on his situation in the jail, that's not a possibility," said attorney Larry Army. "I'm not at liberty to say one way or another if they were."

Kyle Kennedy, a prisoner at Souza-Baranowski, is currently on suicide watch and segregated and therefore not able to make a statement, said Army. During a news conference Wednesday, Army provided evidence that he says proves the relationship between Kyle Kennedy and Aaron Hernandez. Army says Hernandez and Kennedy were "close friends" and spent time together in prison, even requesting to be cellmates.

"My understanding is because of the size difference between my client and Aaron Hernandez, that the request was terminated," he said.

Army also had a blown up copy of a letter he said Hernandez wrote to Kennedy's family.

"They are very personal letters and speak candidly of the close friendship and mutual respect that my client and Mr. Hernandez had for each other," said Army.

Army said that Hernandez had mentioned suicide in a letter to Kennedy about three weeks prior to his death, but Kennedy thought it was a joke. Hernandez wrote, "I think I'm going to hang it up," said Army.

"Now that has a different meaning," said Army.

He also said that Hernandez promised an approximately $50,000 watch to Kennedy upon his release in 2018, but they haven't heard about whether or not that will happen due to Hernandez's suicide. They also haven't been able to see the suicide note Hernandez left. Army says based on the information they have, the suicide notes weren't addressed to anyone.

"My client believes that based upon the closeness of his relationship with Aaron Hernandez, there's nobody else he would have written a third letter to," said Army.

They knew each other prior to their time in Souza-Baranowski prison, said Army, but didn't go into further details.

On Tuesday, Hernandez’s attorney said rumors the deceased NFL star wrote letters to a gay lover are “unequivocally” false.