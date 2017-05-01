Listen Live
National
Atlanta man, girlfriend reported missing in Belize found dead
Atlanta man, girlfriend reported missing in Belize found dead

Atlanta man, girlfriend reported missing in Belize found dead
Atlanta man, girlfriend reported missing in Belize found dead

By: WSBTV.com
An Atlanta man and his Canadian girlfriend who had been missing for days in Belize, have been found dead, according to ABC News.

Drew DeVoursney, 36, and girlfriend Francesca Matus, 52, were expected to return Friday.

Autopsies have not yet been performed and police have not released any information on what they believe happened.

“That’s the hardest part is just that we don’t know anything. We don’t know where he is, what’s going on,” mother Char DeVoursney told WSB-TV Sunday evening.

She said no one had seen her son and Matus since Tuesday.

The family said he had been in Belize since December and he and Matus had been dating for two or three months.

“Talking with everyone down there, it’s a complete mystery. It's totally uncommon for both of them to disappear with no contact,” brother David DeVoursney told Johnson.

ABC News said the couple were reported missing by their friend Joseph Milholen, who went to the home of Matus in the Corozal District of Belize on Friday to take her to the airport, from which she was scheduled to fly home to Toronto.

Milholen told police in Belize that he could not find Matus at her home and that DeVoursney's bicycle was parked in her driveway, although Matus' car was gone.

Friends said the couple were last seen leaving a bar in the city of Corozal that Tuesday night.

Global Affairs Canada, a department of the Canadian government, told ABC News previously that it was aware of reports of a missing Canadian citizen in Belize, and that it was providing consular assistance to her family and was in contact with local authorities.

A U.S. State Department official said the department was aware of the reports as well but had no further comment.

The family had set up a GoFundMe account to help find Drew.

The Latest Headlines You Need To Know

  • U.S. issues terrorism-related travel alert for Europe
    U.S. issues terrorism-related travel alert for Europe
    Incidents in France, Russia, Sweden and the United Kingdom have prompted the U.S Department of State to issue a travel alert Monday. >> Read more trending news The department said the Islamic State group, al-Qaida and their affiliates retain the 'ability and to plan and execute' attacks in Europe. The alert also said citizens should be especially vigilant at large, high profile events, particularly during the summer travel season. Travel alerts are usually related to a short-term event. This includes political unrest, strikes or violence by terrorists. The last terror alert was for Europe was issued in November 2016. The warning issued Monday expires September 1, 2017. The Associated Press contributed to this report.
  • Cocoa beach pier bar opens; named for late daughter of Westgate Resorts founder
    Cocoa beach pier bar opens; named for late daughter of Westgate Resorts founder
    Victoria “Rikki” Siegel died almost two years ago of an opioid overdose, but told her parents she always wanted to move to Cocoa Beach and operate a barefoot bar. Monday, they dedicated the Rikki Tiki Bar in her honor. It’s at the end of the iconic pier that juts 800 feet out into the Atlantic Ocean. Westgate Resorts, owned by her father David, purchased the pier in 2014 and have spent more than $4 million to improve it and restore it to its original glory. The new tavern spans the end of the Pier and includes table and bar seating for over 100 guests, a thatched roof covering the entire deck and, for the first time, food service, according to Westgate Resorts.
  • EMS: 1 dead, 3 injured in stabbing at University of Texas
    EMS: 1 dead, 3 injured in stabbing at University of Texas
    One person is dead and three others have been taken to the hospital after a reported stabbing on the University of Texas campus Monday afternoon, according to Austin-Travis County EMS. >> Read more trending news University of Texas Police Chief David Carter identified the suspect in the attack as 20-year-old UT student Kendrex J. White. >> See the latest from the Austin American-Statesman
  • State drops resisting arrest charge against Markeith Loyd
    State drops resisting arrest charge against Markeith Loyd
    The state dropped a charge of resisting arrest against murder suspect Markeith Loyd on Friday afternoon. Prosecutors saying the charge of resisting a law enforcement officer without violence was unwarranted. The document was filed on behalf of State Attorney Brad King by Assistant State Attorney Richard Karl Buxman. King replaced State Attorney Aramis Ayala after Governor Scott removed her from the case after she announced that she would never seek the death penalty. Loyd is accused of killing his pregnant ex-girlfriend Sade Dixon, and Orlando police Lt. Debra Clayton. He was captured in Orange County following a nine-day manhunt.
  • Paramedic shot while responding to call in Dallas
    Paramedic shot while responding to call in Dallas
    Dallas' mayor says two bodies have been found in a home, including the body of a person suspected of shooting a paramedic. Mayor Mike Rawlings said during a news conference that a police robot found the bodies as authorities scoured a Dallas neighborhood following the shooting. Earlier, a paramedic with the Dallas Fire-Rescue Department was injured Monday morning when a man opened fire on first responders before fleeing from authorities. >> Read more trending news﻿ Rawlings says the paramedic is out of surgery and in intensive care. The mayor says the civilian is also in intensive care, but no other details were released. The Associated Press contributed to this report.
