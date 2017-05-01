Listen Live
National
Atlanta man, girlfriend disappear in Belize
Atlanta man, girlfriend disappear in Belize

Francesca Matus and Drew DeVoursney were reported missing last week. (Photos provided by David DeVoursney)

By: Matt Johnson, WSBTV.com

ATLANTA -  Friends and family are desperate for answers after a veteran disappeared with his girlfriend in Belize.

Drew DeVoursney, 36, and girlfriend Francesca Matus, 52, were expected to return to Atlanta on Friday.

But now, when his family calls his phone, it goes right to voicemail.

Char DeVoursney told WSB-TV that she feels helpless thousands of miles away from her missing son as authorities search for the Marine veteran in Belize.

“That’s the hardest part is just that we don’t know anything. We don’t know where he is, what’s going on,” Char DeVoursney told WSB-TV.

She said Drew DeVoursney signed up for the Marines after 9/11 and served two tours in Iraq.

She said no one has seen her son and Matus since Tuesday.

The family said he had been in Belize since December, and Drew DeVoursney and Matus had been dating for two or three months.

“Talking with everyone down there, it’s a complete mystery. It's totally uncommon for both of them to disappear with no contact,” brother David DeVoursney told WSB-TV.

Friends told them they were last seen leaving a bar in the city of Corozal Tuesday night.

Matus was supposed to fly home to Toronto that Wednesday and DeVoursney was preparing to leave for Atlanta May 4.

“Their passports were where they left them, nothing like that had been disturbed,” Char DeVoursney said.

The family said police found Matus' white Izuzu Rodeo on Sunday afternoon about 15 miles away from where friends last saw them. But no trace of the missing couple has been found.

The scariest part for the DeVoursneys is that they say he never leaves them out of the loop.

“All of his stints in the military he's always stayed in touch,” Char DeVoursney told WSB-TV.

His brother said it's been frustrating trying to coordinate resources from so far away.

David DeVoursney, an Air Force veteran, told WSB-TV he plans to go to Belize this week.

The family has set up a GoFundMe account to help pay for search expenses to find Drew DeVoursney.

