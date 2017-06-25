Aspiring singer found murdered in home, police say

Family and friends are mourning the loss of a beloved daughter who was found dead in her home on Friday night.

Egypt Covington, 27, is believed to have been murdered, police said. Covington was found dead by a friend, according to MLive.com.

Covington’s father, Chuck Covington, broke down during an interview with WJBK describing his daughter, who had a “smile that lightens up the room” and “lift(ed) people up.”

The grieving father urged the murderer to come forward and surrender to police.

“People wanted to be around her because she lifted us up, and that’s gone now,” he said tearfully. “They’ll never able to walk, think, talk, hold their head up because of what they know they did.”

So far, police have not said how Egypt Covington was killed and have approached the investigation in a “low-key” way, according to Chuck Covington, given the small-town setting.

Egypt Covington was known locally for her singing and won a “Country Idol” competition.

Palmer House Bar & Grill, an employer of Egypt Covington, posted condolences on social media: