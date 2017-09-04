4 arrested, charged in case of alleged child abuse

Three adults in New York state are behind bars, accused of what is being called one of the worst cases of child abuse county officials have seen in recent years.

The investigation started when the alleged victim escaped from a home in Albion and ran to a neighbor’s house, the Oswego County’s sheriff’s office told WSYR.

The sheriff’s office has charged Gary Bubis Jr., 37, Shawn Whaley, 23, and Brandy Shaver 18, with second-degree assault. A fourth person, Leslieann Raeder, 34, is charged with endangering the welfare of a child.



Law enforcement officials said the 10-year-old child had bruises, abrasions and rope burns, WSYR reported.

A second child who is 3 was also later found with burns to his hand. Police said that Bubis pushed the hand of the child into boiling water. Bubis is also charged with second-degree assault.



Police said that one child was told to beat the other with a rolled-up newspaper that was wrapped with electrical tape because they thought that the child could not be criminally charged, WSYR reported.

The older child was allegedly only given one meal a day and was allegedly barred from using the bathroom.

#Breaking 3 charged with torture of Oswego County child https://t.co/kGDztAwoXQ — NewsChannel 9 (@NewsChannel9) August 31, 2017

He was also allegedly taken to a local state park where police said that he was forced to carry three weighted backpacks and a pillowcase and forced to run for what is being described as hours. If he didn’t run fast enough, police said that the child was either bumped by a car one of the adults was driving or was dragged behind the car, tied to it with rope, WSYR reported.

The sheriff’s office said that additional charges could be filed.

