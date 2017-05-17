A New York Army veteran is pleading for the return of his young service dog, who was stolen in an attack on Mother’s Day while the vet was out walking the 8-month-old puppy in the Bronx.

Robert Lebron, 44, told PIX11 News that he was jumped during the outing by two men, who physically assaulted him and stole his dog, Mala.

“I was attacked from behind,” Lebron told the TV station.

He said he’s devastated by the loss of the animal.

“What she gives me I can’t get from someone else: not a therapist or a family member or my friend,” he said.

“It’s unconditional love.”

Lebron served in Afghanistan after the 9/11 attacks as an Army Ranger.

He’s asking for help finding his stolen dog.